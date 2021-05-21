Cole Wilkerson and Brett Busbea combined for seven strong innings on the mound as West Lauderdale completed the sweep of Mooreville 4-1 Friday in Game 2 of the MHSAA Class 4A North State baseball series.
With the win, the Knights (29-6) return to the Class 4A state championship series for the first time since 2017. West Lauderdale will have next week off and play for a state championship the week of Memorial Day.
Wilkerson got the start for the Knights and pitched five innings, giving up an unearned run on two hits and two walks while striking out five. Busbea pitched the sixth and seventh innings, striking out two.
Offensively, Busbea had two RBIs for the Knights, while Bradon Epting and Matt Ethridge each drove in one run apiece. Jackson Parker had a hit and a run scored, and Tanner Parker also collected a hit for West Lauderdale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.