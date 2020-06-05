Before West Lauderdale football players can begin a summer workout session, they’re required to both have their temperature taken and answer questions pertaining to possible exposure to COVID-19.
It’s part of several guidelines the team must follow to have workouts during a pandemic, but Knights head coach Brock Clay said he and the coaches are willing to take extra steps if it means having the players on campus. When the coronavirus shutdowns began in March, all the coaches could do was send workout instructions to their players electronically and hope they took it upon themselves to stay in shape.
Summer workouts began Monday, and Clay said like everyone else, the Knights are trying to reach the level of conditioning to which they’re accustomed to having by June as quickly as possible.
“Obviously, we’re not where we would have been (conditioning-wise) if we would have been in school, but it seemed to get a little easier on the second day,” Clay said. “Hopefully we’ll be OK in a couple of weeks.”
Workouts take place Monday through Thursday, with the school dividing its players into four squads. Two squads work out Mondays and Wednesdays, while the other two work out on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The squads are divided by offensive and defensive linemen and offensive and defensive skill players. Temperature checks and COVID-19 questions aren’t the only safety precautions the West Lauderdale coaches are taking, either.
“We have to strictly monitor the locker room — they’re not supposed to be leaving any clothes whatsoever,” Clay said. “Players have to bring their own water bottles. We can fill them up, but they can’t share water bottles.”
It may seem like a lot of headaches to outside observers, but Clay said no one has a problem trying to stay safe, and morale was high this past week as workouts were allowed to resume by the MHSAA.
“This is the most enthusiastic summer workouts I’ve ever been a part of,” Clay said. “There have been very few absences, and the ones who were absent we knew about. Everyone was ready to be back and wanted to be back, and we’re all excited about being here.”
The players do single weightlifting exercises with no spotters while in the weight room and also take the field to do conditioning drills.
“We can’t get the whole team together, so we’re limited on what we can do,” Clay said. “We do some individual group stuff with social distancing, and it’s basically more maintenance and conditioning right now.”
Having not seen the players together in three months, Clay said having them around again is a big morale boost for him and the other coaches.
“Everyone on the staff missed the kids,” Clay said. “We tell them all the time that we spend more time with them than we do our families during the season. It’s been exciting and helpful to have that camaraderie again. You start to miss the jokes, the laughing and the fellowship. We’re glad it’s back in some form, and we hope to keep it this way and move on to more and more often.”
