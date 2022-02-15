Brett Busbea went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for West Lauderdale as the Knights defeated Southeast Lauderdale 15-11 in both teams’ season opener at the Lauderdale County Tournament Tuesday at Southeast Lauderdale.
Bradon Epting added a leadoff home run in the top of the first inning, and Jackson Parker drew three walks for West Lauderdale, while Commondre Cole and Cannon Graham each finished 2-for-3. Graham had a double for the Knights, and Cade Kennedy hit two doubles and drove in two runs. Graham, Busbea and Gray Alexander each had two RBIs.
For Southeast Lauderdale, Will Wood finished 2-for-2 with a walk and a double, and Mason Grogan went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs. Stephen Mimbs finished 2-for-2 with a double for the Tigers, and Logan Flaskamp went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Jacob Hostetler had a game-high three RBIs.
CLARKDALE 4, NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 2
Walker Swearingen finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Clarkdale as the Bulldogs edged Northeast Lauderdale in the opening game of the Lauderdale County Tournament Tuesday at Southeast Lauderdale.
Cal Culpepper had the other of Clarkdale’s three hits, and Bulldogs starter Houston Wedgeworth pitched three innings, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out eight. Swearingen got the win, surrendering just three hits while striking out six.
For Northeast Lauderdale, Mitchell Butler went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs, and Andrew McCary, Shayne Schaefer and Maddox Smith also collected hits for the Trojans. McCary started for Northeast Lauderdale and pitched five innings, striking out seven and giving up two runs on three hits and five walk. Paden Avera took the loss, surrendering two unearned runs.
