West Lauderdale’s JJ Rowcliff picked off a Leake Central pass in the third quarter of Friday night’s contest, ran more than 50 yards for the interception-return touchdown and finished the sequence with an emphatic dunk into the celebratory metal trash can that was waiting for him on his team’s sidelines.
His jubilation didn’t last long, however, as a penalty flag that lay on the field called back the score. Rowcliff’s interception stood, but a block in the back on the return took six points off the scoreboard.
No more than six minutes later, on the first play from scrimmage after a Knights-forced safety, Rowcliff caught a pass from quarterback Eli Bryan, juked a would-be tackler and sprinted the rest of the way for a 46-yard touchdown reception.
This time, the play stood.
“We cost him a touchdown on that (interception),” West head coach Brock Clay said. “He’s a senior going out, working at receiver every week, and that was just a payment to him, to try to get him in the end zone.”
Rowcliff’s touchdown was one of five scored by West Lauderdale and one of three thrown by Bryan as the Knights upended the Gators 44-3 in their Region 4-4A opener. Bryan’s touchdowns came off of 5-for-9 passing for 92 yards. The senior also punched in a 1-yard score on a QB sneak on West’s first drive of the game as part of a 13 carry, 61-rushing yard performance.
“It felt great. I had plenty of time,” Bryan said. “Wide receivers were open, and I made good throws.”
Linebacker Jake Feist slammed home a football into the trash can twice after recovering fumbles in the first and second quarter. His seized control of the first one and scored a touchdown after a snap went over the head of the 5-foot-5 Lake Central quarterback Kevron Leflore and landed in the end zone to put the Knights up 14-0 in the first quarter.
Bryan’s other two touchdown passes were 15- and 30-yard throws to Wyatt Castle and Jackson Parker, both in the second quarter. Ja’karius Grant also scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to go along with 64 yards on the ground on 16 carries. Parker caught three passes for 31 yards.
Leake Central (3-4, 0-1) was held scoreless through the first 43 minutes of the game and put up its only points of the night on a 35-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. The Gators earned 200 yards on offense, with 68 coming in the final frame. Leflore finished 8-for-18 for 104 yards passing and 97 rushing on 16 carries. Andrew Leflore had five receptions for 86 yards.
“I’m proud of West Lauderdale. We had a good night tonight, did everything we were supposed to do,” Clay said. “We controlled the ball game, controlled the clock, we ran the ball when we needed to do it, got big pushes from our front, and our quarterback got us where we needed to be.”
West Lauderdale (4-3, 1-0) travels to Kosciusko (1-5, 0-1) next week.
