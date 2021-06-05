Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible. High 83F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.