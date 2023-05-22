West Lauderdale has always been known for two things.
Pitching and small ball.
Both of those factors came into play along with a big fifth inning as the Knights got past Mooreville 6-3 in Game 1 of the MHSAA Class 4A Baseball North State Championship series at Jerry Boatner Field on Friday night.
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Mooreville. If necessary, Game 3 will be back at West Lauderdale on Thursday.
“In the fifth we were able to string some hits together and having two big hits to help put the game away is something I’m proud of how we responded after facing adversity early in the game,” said West Lauderdale coach Jason Smith. “Early on we were struggling at the plate, and they were advancing on the bases, but Caden pitched well, and Ridge was excellent tonight in relief.”
Mooreville struck first in the top of the second as Crimson Rock had an RBI groundout.
The Troopers extended their lead to 2-0 in the fourth as Will Carnathan scored on a wild pitch.
West Lauderdale cut the lead in half at 2-1 in the bottom half as Carson Smith scored on a pair of throwing errors off a pick off at second base.
The fifth inning was the difference as the Knights scored five runs that saw West Lauderdale tie the game on a suicide squeeze bunt by Jacob Wooten. Cannon Graham had an RBI triple down the left field line to give the Knights a 3-2 lead. After Graham scored on a wild pitch, Kayden Peoples hit a two-run home run to left to give the Knights a 6-2 lead.
Jud Files hit a solo home run to left for Mooreville to cut the West Lauderdale to 6-3.
“At the time we didn’t have much going and we needed to tie the game with the squeeze, and we executed that and just opened up from there,” Smith said. “We have a pretty deep pitching staff, so we felt confident with Caden and Ridge on the mound. Mooreville is a great opponent and we’ve seen them three years in a row deep in the playoffs, so we got a chance to close out the series on Tuesday, but it’ll be tough.”
Graham had two hits to lead West Lauderdale (27-7). Ridge Brown (1-2) got the win on the mound in relief for the Knights. West Lauderdale pitching only allowed two hits on the night.
“I’ve always been a hands hitter and just stay within my approach and stay inside and hit the ball the other way,” Graham said. “I did that tonight and we some other guys step up. The bunt was huge for us because we had a rocky start and got that gave us a lot of momentum and we kept it. Tuesday will be fun to try to close the series.”
Caden Carroll (4-5) took the loss on the mound for Mooreville. Files, a Mississippi State signee, had the two hits for the Troopers (19-14-1).
“We had two hits tonight, so you have to credit both of their guys. They were pretty good and really worked those corners well and for some reason we just couldn’t hit them,” said Mooreville coach Derek Thompson. “We manufactured every run we could get, but some guys try to do too much. Just got to see if we can comeback Tuesday night with a better approach and do something different to get back here for game three.”
