CHOCTAW — When a crucial player for Choctaw Central went down with an injury, the floodgates opened for the West Lauderdale boys soccer team.
With 10 minutes left in the first half of Thursday’s Region 4-4A matchup, the Warriors’ starting goalkeeper left the contest after taking a shot to the abdomen. The Knights held a two-goal lead at that point, but after the injury, scored twice more before the break within a minute of each other.
They picked up two more goals early in the second half and cruised to a 6-1 victory.
“Tonight’s scoreline showed our lack of depth,” Choctaw Central head coach Daniel Thomas said. “Our goalie went down 30 minutes into it. At that point, we’re down 2-0, I still think we’ve got a shot at this game. I took my best player in the field and put him in the goal, and so that really took away our attack.”
After a handful of early season losses to several 6A schools, West (7-9-1, 3-0) has strung together six straight wins.
“We wanted to make sure we got tested early so we were prepared for anything we might see down the road,” Knights head coach Matthew Castleberry said. “They’ve played a lot of soccer and seen some really good players, so they’re battle-tested and hopefully ready for a district run.”
Connor Breazelle opened the night with a goal 4 1/2 minutes into the game, and Josh Eakes added one nearly four minutes later while sliding into a soggy field.
After the Warriors’ keeper moved to the team bench, Zach Walker fired in a goal from outside the box off a corner kick before the Knights added a fourth in extra time.
After a West throw-in landed in the box, Landon Williams finished the attack three minutes into the second half. Chance Davidson then found the back of the net off a penalty kick with 28 minutes to play for his squad’s sixth and final tally.
The Knights ended with 12 of 15 shots landing on target.
“I told them we wanted to make sure we spread the ball around and score as a team,” Castleberry said. “I’ve got a great group of guys. They’re really good about sharing the ball, and they’re pretty unselfish for the most part.”
Choctaw Central (3-3, 0-2) earned its lone goal of the night from Dragan Denson with less than 18 minutes left. The Warriors had six shots on goal and 10 shots overall.
“We have very few players that we can sub in for our starting 11,” Thomas said. “But I think the 11 players we’ve got out there, if they’re healthy, can compete in this district, and I hope we’ll be able to show that moving forward.”
West travels to Newton County Tuesday.
