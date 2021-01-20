Keenan Peoples scored 16 points for West Lauderdale as the Knights edged Northeast Lauderdale 56-52 in Tuesday night prep basketball action.
Parker Henry added 12 points for West Lauderdale, while Tanner Smith scored 10 points.
For Northeast Lauderdale, Bryce Bennamon scored 13 points, and Amari McDonald added 10 points.
Northeast Lauderdale fell to 5-9 overall, 2-3 in MHSAA Region 4-4A, while West Lauderdale rose to 8-2 overall, 2-0 in Region 4-4A.
NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 66, WEST GIRLS 29
A 35-7 run in the second half propelled Northeast Lauderdale to a big win over the Lady Knights Tuesday.
Tamorrea Marsh scored 18 points for the Lady Trojans, while Kennedi Jimison added 16 points.
Northeast Lauderdale improved to 9-3 overall, 3-2 in Region 4-4A.
LAMAR GIRLS 32, EAST RANKIN 28
Lydia Hutcherson led the Lady Raiders with 15 points in a key divisional game for Lamar Tuesday evening.
Sarah Dudley Reed added eight points for Lamar, and Reece Shaffer scored five points.
Lamar improved to 16-8 overall, 5-2 in MAIS District 2-4A.
