West Lauderdale has one priority left before looking ahead to the postseason. Northeast Lauderdale is also focused on what’s in front of it, but has nothing else after.
Still, both teams want to end their regular seasons on high notes when the county rivals meet Friday night.
For the Knights, who locked up the No. 2 seed in Region 4-4A with a win over Choctaw Central last week, head coach Brock Clay said he wants to carry the momentum of one more victory into the playoffs.
“The biggest thing for us is just staying on the right road we’re on now,” Clay said.
West Lauderdale (6-4, 3-1) dropped its only loss in league competition to Louisville, which has clinched the No. 1 seed, but beat Choctaw Central, Kosciusko and Leake Central in decisive fashion.
Averaging 27.8 points per game, and scoring over 40 on four occasions, the Knights offense has been propelled all season by its run game. Sophomore Ja’karius Grant has earned 1,134 yards this year, averaging more than 113 yards a game and 6.2 yards per carry, along with 12 touchdowns. Quarterback Eli Bryan has passed for just under 118 yards per game but has run for an average of 62.5 yards each game and has scored 10 touchdowns.
Clay said he’ll be sticking to what has led to his team’s recent success.
“We’re going to run the ball like we have the last four or five weeks, and hopefully we can be successful in that aspect of things,” he said. “We’re not going to change anything as far as that. We’ll find out what we can do and what works.”
The rushing attack is a facet of West’s game plan for which Northeast (2-8, 0-4) head coach Glen Sanders said he is working to prepare.
“They’re very aggressive. That’s their M.O. right there,” Sanders said. “They’re going to run to the ball well, and they seem to always be in the right place, and then they hit you when they get there. We’re going to have to block until the whistle blows and just try to be better than we have been.”
The Trojans are run-first themselves, as senior Michael McClinton has picked up 942 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, and Jaheim Smith has added 752 yards and 14 touchdowns. While winless in league play, Northeast has dropped its last three games by one possession, losing by two points to Leake Central, eight to Choctaw Central and four to Kosciusko, to fall out of playoff contention.
Sanders said there’s no pressure on his squad, and they should go into the contest with the same mindset they always carry.
“We just need to go out and play and leave it all out on the field. We’re going out there with every intention, like we do every Friday, of winning the game,” he said. “We’re still going to continue to do what we do and try and do it better than we did the week before. We’re not going to try to reinvent anything at this point in the season.”
The Trojans’ use of their two powerful backs has forced Clay to take notice.
“They’ve got some really athletic skill guys,” he said. “You’ve got the McClinton kid and several other kids that are running the ball really well for them and move the ball well. They’re as athletic as they’ve ever been. They can score at any point.”
Sanders said playing a fellow Lauderdale County team in the regular season finale doesn’t bother him or change his game plan, and it shouldn’t affect his players.
“It’s the next game, and it just happens to be against West, and it happens to be the closing game of the season, but we’re not making a big deal out of who the opponent is,” he said. “It just happens to be the next opponent.”
