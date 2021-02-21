Mississippi State got an 8-3 win against Texas Saturday before falling to TCU 3-2 Sunday in the first two games of the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
Luke Hancock went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Bulldogs in Saturday’s game against Texas. Tanner Allen was 2-for-5, Drew McGowan finished 2-for-4 and Rowdey Jordan had a home run for Mississippi State. Josh Hatcher had a double for the Bulldogs as well.
Landon Sims got the win in relief for Mississippi State, giving up no runs, hits or walks in four scoreless innings while striking out 10. Starter Christian MacLeod pitched four innings, surrendering one run on six hits while striking out seven.
Hatcher and Hancock both finished 2-for-4 in Sunday’s game against TCU, while Logan Tanner doubled and Jordan homered. Bulldogs starter Houston Harding suffered the loss, giving up one unearned run on one hit and three walks in 3 1/3 innings pitched. Harding also struck out four.
OLE MISS WINS TWO OVER WEEKEND
The Rebels beat TCU 7-3 Saturday to begin their season and also edged Texas Tech 5-4 Sunday in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
Peyton Chatagnier was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Ole Miss in its win against TCU. Ben Van Cleve was 2-for-3 with a double, and Hayden Dunhurst went 2-for-4. Jackson Kimbrell got the win in relief, pitching 2 1/3 innings and surrendering no runs on two hits and one walk while striking out four.
Against Texas Tech, starter Gunnar Hoglund got the win for the Rebels after giving up three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out 11 in 5 1/3 innings pitched. Braden Forsyth got the save after getting the final out in the top of the ninth inning.
Jacob Gonzalez was Ole Miss’ only multiple hitter against Texas Tech. He finished 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
ALABAMA SWEEPS MCNEESE
After winning Friday’s opener 10-6, Alabama won Saturday’s contest against McNeese 4-3 before completing the sweep with a 9-5 win Sunday.
Zane Denton went 3-for-4 with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth in Saturday’s contest for Alabama, and Owen Diodati had a home run and two RBIs for Alabama. Peyton Wilson also finished 3-for-4.
Chase Lee got the win for Alabama after pitching a scoreless top of the ninth. Crimson Tide starter Antoine Jean pitched three scoreless innings, surrendering no runs on one hit and four walks while striking out four.
In Sunday’s game, Denton finished 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, and Diodati had a home run and four RBIs. Drew Williamson also homered for the Tide as well.
Grayson Hitt got the win for Alabama, giving up three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four in three innings pitched. Brock Guffey got the save for Alabama, pitching 1 1/3 innings and striking out two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.