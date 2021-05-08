West Lauderdale got a 1-0 win in Game 1 of the MHSAA Class 4A state semifinals Friday but got swept at home Saturday, 7-1 and 11-8, ending the Lady Knights’ season.
In Game 3, West Lauderdale scored eight runs on 13 hits and four walks, but a five-run top of the fifth was the difference for Kosciusko. Keleigh Moore went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Lady Knights, and Breelyn Cain was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Carsyn Mott and McKinley Maxwell both finished 2-for-3.
Earlier Saturday, Kacey Williams drove in the Lady Knights’ lone run in Game 2. Courtney Lewis, Kayla Horton and Victoria Irby also collected hits for West Lauderdale.
In Friday’s Game 1, Moore had the team’s lone RBI, and Cain pitched all seven innings, yielding just seven hits and one walk while striking out five.
NESHOBA CENTRAL EARNS STATE TITLE SERIES BERTH
The Lady Rockets are heading back to the MHSAA Class 5A state championship series after sweeping Saltillo 6-1 and 12-2 Saturday.
In Game 1, Tenly Grisham went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored, while Charmayne Morris was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Elleigh Willis hit a triple and a home run and finished with three RBIs.
AnnaLeigh Jones went 2-for-3 with a triple, Hamaya Fielder finished 2-for-3 with a double and Shante Beaulieu was 2-for-3. Willis got the win on the mound in Game 1, pitching six innings and giving up two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five.
In Game 2, Willis got the win again in six innings of work, surrendering two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five. She also finished 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs at the plate.
Charmayne Morris was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in Game 3, and Tenly Grisham went 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored. Hamaya Fielder was 2-for-3 with a double, AnnaLeigh Jones finished 2-for-3 with a triple and Shante Beaulieu was also 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.