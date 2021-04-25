A six-run fourth inning was the difference as Southeast Lauderdale survived a seventh-inning scare to beat Morton 8-6 Sunday to secure Region 5-3A’s No. 2 seed in prep baseball action.
Morton took a 3-2 lead into the fourth inning before Southeast Lauderdale erupted for six runs in the bottom of the frame to take an 8-3 lead. Morton scored three runs in the top of the seventh, but Southeast Lauderdale was able to escape further damage when Camden Cooper got the save in 10 pitches.
John Willis doubled for Southeast Lauderdale, while Braxton Anthony tripled and drove in three runs. Mason Grogan finished 2-for-4, while Jacob Hosteler was 2-for-3.
Matthew Partridge picked up the win, pitching six innings and giving up six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight.
UNION 8, LAKE 7
Union edged Lake Friday to close out the regular season, securing the Region 6-2A championship with a 7-1 divisional record.
Jaylon Buckley picked up the win, giving up seven runs — one earned — on four hits and seven walks while striking out eight. Buckley was also 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, two RBIs, one walk and one run scored.
Kaleb Casey finished 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI, and Rope Lovern and Preston Germany also drove in two runs apiece for the Yellowjackets. Henry Thornton pitched the final two innings for Union, striking out three.
