Mabry Eason went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Russell Christian Academy as the Lady Warriors beat Meridian High School 15-0 in Saturday prep softball action.
Emma Grace Callahan had a hit, walked, drove in two and scored three times for RCA, and Avery Kimbrell and Reagan Laird each had one RBI. Eason got the win in 2 2/3 innings, giving up just one walk while striking out six.
MHS’s only baserunner came via a walk by Kenziyah Carlisle.
UNION 3, CLARKDALE 0
Alanee Wheeler was dominant for the Lady Yellowjackets as they shut out Clarkdale Saturday.
Wheeler pitched seven innings and surrendered just two hits and three walks while striking out 14. She also doubled and drove in a run, and Jordan Turner and Anna Grace Blount both went 2-for-3 for Union.
Emma Freeman and Brooke Gibson each had one hit for Clarkdale, and Haley Freeman, Mallory Meadows and Makayla Hopkins each walked once.
NEWTON COUNTY WINS FOUR
The Lady Cougars swept a Saturday quadruple-header with wins against Moss Point (12-2), West Harrison (2-1), D’Iberville (10-0) and Northwest Rankin (3-1).
Highlights of the day included Maeli Ben (3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs vs. Moss Point), Casey Dube (4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs vs. D’Iberville) and Shae Jimmie (2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs vs. D’Iberville and a complete game against Northwest Rankin in which she gave up one run on six hits and two walks while striking out two to get the win).
NESHOBA CENTRAL WINS TWO
The Lady Rockets beat Hancock 13-1 and topped St. Benedict at Auburndale 14-4 Saturday.
Against Hancock, Lanayah Henry was 4-for-4 with four doubles and two RBIs, and Kylee Thompson finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Elleigh Willis went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Charmayne Morris and Tenly Grisham were both 2-for-4. AnnaLeigh Jones finished 2-for-4 with a double.
Mauhree Jones got the win against Hancock, giving up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three.
Versus St. Benedict, Thompson went 3-for-3 with a double, and Henry also doubled. Elleigh Willis and AnnaLeigh Jones were also 3-for-3, and Mauhree Jones finished 2-for-3, as did Grisham. Willis got the win, giving up four runs, three earned, on eight hits while striking out five in four innings pitched.
WEST LAUDERDALE SPLITS LATE FRIDAY CONTESTS
After getting two wins early Friday against Puckett and Germantown, the Lady Knights beat Biloxi 6-3 and lost to D’Iberville 4-3 late Friday evening.
Against Biloxi, Keleigh Moore, Raegan Brady, Breelyn Cain and Maggie Bush all finished 2-for-4, with Moore doubling and Brady hitting a home run. Carsyn Mott also homered for West Lauderdale.
Versus D’Iberville, McKinley Maxwell and Mott both collected two hits with a double each. Mott and Brady each drove in one run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.