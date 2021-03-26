Shae Jimmie and Natalie Lampton combined to hold Richland to zero earned runs for Newton County as the Lady Cougars won 13-3 in Friday night prep softball action.
Jimmie started for Newton County and pitched three innings, giving up an unearned run on two hits and two walks while striking out five. Lampton pitched the final two innings, surrendering two unearned runs on one hit and one walk while striking out two.
Brelie Phillips was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Lady Cougars, and Haley McDowell finished 2-for-4 with a double. Lanie Phillips had a hit, two walks and two RBIs, and Jimmie finished 2-for-2 with a double.
NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 17, LEAKE CENTRAL 16
A three-run seventh inning, capped off with a walkoff sacrifice fly by Braylen Tingle, was the difference as Northeast Lauderdale edged Leake Central Friday.
Anneleise Batey and Lindy Williams both doubled and drove in two runs apiece for the Lady Trojans, and Diamond Harris collected two hits. Kareigh Clemmons had a hit, walked three times, drove in two runs and scored three times.
WEST LAUDERDALE 13, CHOCTAW CENTRAL 4
Courtney Lewis finished 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBIs for West Lauderdale in its win against Choctaw Central Friday.
Carsyn Mott was 2-for-3 with a double for West Lauderdale, and McKinley Maxwell finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Victoria Irby was 2-for-3 for the Lady Knights.
Breelyn Cain pitched all seven innings, giving up four runs on five hits and five walks while striking out nine, to pick up the win.
For Choctaw Central, Malaka Morris doubled, and Tayla Willis finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
RALEIGH 14, CLARKDALE 0
Emma Freeman doubled for Clarkdale, but the Lady Bulldogs were shut out by Raleigh Friday.
Mallory Meadows and Lauren Lewis also collected hits for Clarkdale.
MERIDIAN SWEEPS YAZOO COUNTY
The Lady Wildcats picked up wins against Yazoo County, 13-3 and 11-2, Friday night.
In the first game, Kayla Stancil was 3-for-3 with three RBIs to help the Lady Wildcats win 13-3, and Jaliyah Davis finished with a double and two RBIs. Emily Gowdy went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Jazlynn Sulton picked up the win, giving up three runs, one earned, on one hit and four walks while striking out four in five innings pitched.
In the second game, David finished 2-for-3 with a triple and five RBIs, while Sulton again got the win, giving up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two in four innings of work.
QUITMAN 16, MENDENHALL 1
Jesse Miller, Sydney Myrick and Kinley Stewart all went 2-for-4 for Quitman in the Lady Panthers’ blowout win against Mendenhall Friday.
Kailey Reynolds doubled for Quitman, and Lynnzie Kennedy got the win, giving up one run on four hits while striking out four in four innings pitched.
Saturday Roundups
MERIDIAN 10, BAY SPRINGS 6
Jada Green doubled twice for the Lady Wildcats as they edged Bay Springs Saturday.
Kamya Dunn, Emily Gowdy and Samya Harbor each collected a hit for MHS, and Jazlynn Sulton got the win, giving up six runs, three earned, on seven hits and six walks while striking out six.
QUITMAN 15, NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 5
Kindly Stewart tripled and drove in four runs for Quitman as it defeated Northeast Lauderdale Saturday.
Sydney Myrick doubled, walked twice and scored three times for the Lady Panthers, and Emilee Criddle had a hit, two walks, three RBIs and two runs scored.
For Northeast Lauderdale, Kaley Price, Kayla Watson and Anneleise Batey had a hit.
NEWTON COUNTY 12, ETHEL 2
Z Bell went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Newton County as the Lady Cougars beat Ethel in six innings.
Haley McDowell finished 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for Newton County, and Shae Jimmie went 3-for-3. Brelie Phillips tripled, walked and scored three times.
Hannah Chaney got the win for the Lady Cougars, pitching four innings and giving up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two. Mandarie Leach pitched the final two innings, striking out two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.