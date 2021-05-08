Newton County forced a Game 3 with a 7-0 win against North Pike Friday before falling to North Pike 8-4 in Saturday’s rubber match in the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A baseball playoffs.
In Friday’s Game 2, Hayze West finished 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored, while Tyson Wood went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Braxton Thoms was 3-for-3 with two runs scored. West got the win, pitching five innings and giving up one hit and five walks while striking out six.
In Saturday’s Game 3, Wood and West both doubled, and Riley Cain finished 2-for-3. Wood and Griffin Bailey each had two RBIs for Newton County in Saturday’s game.
CLARKDALE 15, YAZOO COUNTY 0
After Thursday’s walkoff win, Clarkdale had a much easier time in Game 2 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs Friday at Yazoo County.
Kaleb Clark went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Bulldogs, and Houston Wedgeworth doubled and drove in two runs. Cal Culpepper also had two RBIs for Clarkdale.
Walker Swearingen got the win, pitching four innings and yielding just three walks while striking out five. The game was called after the fourth inning due to the mercy rule.
SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE SWEEPS FRANKLIN COUNTY
Southeast Lauderdale got a pair of wins against Franklin County, topping the Bulldogs 7-1 Thursday and 9-1 Friday in the second round of the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs.
In Thursday’s game, Matthew Partridge was dominant on the mound pitching seven innings and giving up an unearned run on seven hits while striking out seven. At the plate, Will Wood finished 2-for-2, and Braxton Anthony was 2-for-4 with a double. Stephen Mims double and drove in a run, and Mason Grogan was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Partridge doubled and drove in two runs.
In Friday’s game, Grogan had three doubles and three RBIs, and Mims went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Jayden Creel went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Anthony pitched seven innings for the win, giving up one run on three hits and four walks while striking out 10.
WEST LAUDERDALE 7, ITAWAMBA AHS 2
Cole Wilkerson pitched seven innings to get the win as West Lauderdale completed the sweep of Itawamba AHS Friday in Game 2 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs.
Wilkerson gave up two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out 10. Offensively, Leighton Jenkins had a double and two RBIs, and Commondre Cole hit a triple and drove in three runs.
LOYD STAR 3, ENTERPRISE 1
Enterprise’s season ended with a Friday loss in Game 2 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 2A postseason.
Daniel Swain doubled for the Bulldogs, and Blake Wilkins and Cole Blackwell also collected one hit apiece. Jake Shelby took the loss on the mound but turned in a solid performance, pitching six innings and giving up three runs on six hits and six walks while striking out three.
TUNICA ACADEMY 12, NCA 0
Newton County Academy managed just three hits as the Generals’ season came to a close with a Saturday loss in Game 2 of the MAIS state semifinal round.
Jax Porter, Logan Smith and Garrett Loper each had one hit for NCA in Saturday’s contest.
NESHOBA CENTRAL FALLS IN GAME 3
After winning 8-4 Friday to force a Game 3, Neshoba Central fell to Center Hill 5-4 Saturday in the second round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs, ending the Rockets’ season.
In Friday’s Game 2, Reid Hall went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Jacob Killens was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. EJ Wright finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and RB Hardin drove in two runs for the Rockets.
In Saturday’s Game 3, Ramie Harrison doubled, and Bryceton Spencer went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Killens and Wright each drove in a run for Neshoba Central.
