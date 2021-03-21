Caleb Arrington finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs for Meridian High School as the Wildcats beat Quitman 11-1 in five innings in Saturday prep baseball action.
Tyler Grace and D’Marion Terrell both finished 2-for-4, and Grace doubled and drove in a run while Terrell had two RBIs. Peryn Bland also drove in two batters.
Chris Matthews, Quez Lewis and Peryn Bland combined to one-hit the Panthers. Matthews got the win and tallied three strikeouts. Quez Lewis pitched 1/3 of an inning and surrendered an earned run, and Bland closed it out by pitching 2/3 of an inning and striking out one.
Eli Lewis had Quitman’s only hit and scored on an RBI by Qudarrius Bonner.
SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE WINS TWO
Southeast Lauderdale edged Mize 10-6 late Friday and beat Northeast Lauderdale 8-5 Saturday.
Will Wood finished 2-for-3 with a double for Southeast Lauderdale against Mike, and Jace Wiggins drove in two runs for the Tigers. Braxton Anthony got the win, pitching five innings and giving up six runs, one earned, on four hits and three walks while striking out four.
Jayden Creel was 2-for-2 with a walk and three runs scored for the Tigers against Northeast Lauderdale, and Jacob Hostetler had two RBIs. Matthew Partridge got the win in six innings pitched, giving up four runs, two earned, on six hits and a walk while striking out eight. Mason Grogan pitched the seventh to get the save, giving up an unearned run while striking out four.
For Northeast Lauderdale, Daulton Nelson was 2-for-2 and scored twice, and Mitchell Butler and Nick McCoy each drove in two runs.
FLORENCE 3, WEST LAUDERDALE 2
Brett Busbea had a strong showing on the mound for West Lauderdale, but the Knights dropped a close contest to Florence Saturday.
Busbea started and pitched four innings for West Lauderdale, giving up one unearned run on two hits and three walks. He also struck out three.
Offensively, Commondre Cole finished 2-for-3 for the Knights, and Brandon Epting had a double and an RBI. Mason Willis also had an RBI for West Lauderdale.
WEST JONES 13, LAMAR 6
Zane Pritchard went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Lamar, but the Raiders fell to West Jones Saturday.
Ross Polizzi doubled and walked twice for Lamar, and John Powell and Will Morris also had RBIs for the Raiders.
RUSSELL CHRISTIAN 8, KEMPER ACADEMY 2
Riley Reynolds doubled twice and scored three times for Russell Christian Academy as it defeated Kemper Academy Saturday.
William Averett finished 2-for-4 for the Warriors, and Lathan Rich went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Destin Lea also doubled for RCA. Reynolds picked up the win, pitching seven innings and giving up two runs, one earned, on five hits and three walks while striking out nine.
NESHOBA WINS TWO SATURDAY
The Rockets beat Morton 12-2 and blanked Louisville 10-0 Saturday.
Against Morton, Jacob Killens went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, and Azaylon Hickman was 2-for-4. Ramie Harrison doubled and drove in three runs, and Bryceton Spencer had a double and two RBIs. Reid hall also doubled and scored twice.
Harrison started on the mound against Morton, pitching four innings and giving up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six. Jaress Goodin got the win in relief, surrendering one run on two hits and striking out one.
Versus Louisville, Hall got the win, giving up just two hits and striking out eight. Hickman finished 2-for-2, and Demarkez West was 2-for-3. Harrison drove in two runs, and Killens was 1-for-1 with a walk and three runs scored.
NEWTON COUNTY 5, SEBASTOPOL 2
Tyler Cavenaugh walked, homered and scored three times for Newton County as the Cougars beat Sebastopol Saturday.
Tyson Wood finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Cougars, and Braxton May went 2-for-3. Hayze West got the win in four innings of work, allowing just one run on two hits and one walk while striking out 11. Marcus Mowdy picked up the save, surrendering one run on four hits while striking out two in three innings pitched.
MADISON CENTRAL 15, NESHOBA CENTRAL 3
Cade Hall was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, but Neshoba Central lost to Madison Central late Friday.
Azaylon Hickman, Jacob Killens and Jesse Hancock each had one RBI for the Rockets.
ENTERPRISE 6, WINSTON ACADEMY 2
Camden Ivey got the win for Enterprise against Winston Academy late Friday, pitching 6 2/3 innings and giving up two runs, one earned, on eight hits and two walks while striking out five.
Jake Shelby got the final out of the game to pick up the save. At the plate, Blake Wilkins had a double and two RBIs for the Bulldogs. Daniel Swain and Cooper Galyean each had one RBI.
NCA BEATS PRENTISS TWICE
Micah Garrison, Lee Hollingsworth, Ryan Moore and Jax Porter all doubled for the Generals as Newton County Academy blew out Prentiss Christian late Friday.
Hollingsworth finished the game 3-for-3 with four runes scored, and Logan Smith went 3-for-4 for the Generals. Garrison and Garrett Loper were both 2-for-4.
The Generals won 11-1 against Prentiss Christian Saturday, with Porter going 2-for-2 with a double and Austin Upton driving in two runs. Hollingsworth got the win in five innings of work, giving up no runs on four hits while striking out five.
