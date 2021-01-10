The Leake Central girls cut the lead to five in the game’s waning minutes, but Northeast Lauderdale took control from that point to come out on top 48-38 in Friday night prep basketball action.
The Lady Trojans trailed 20-17 at the half, but a 19-point third quarter gave Northeast Lauderdale a 36-30 lead going into the final period.
“Early in the game we kind of struggled to score, and that’s (because of) the long layoff,” Northeast Lauderdale coach Lewis Lightsey said. “It just is what it is. I thought in the second half especially we turned up our defense, got steals and got out in transition to get some easy baskets, and then when we were able to get them out of their zone and play us man-to-man, that allowed us to get a few more layups.”
Kennedi Jimison had a game-high 22 points for Northeast Lauderdale (7-2, 1-1), while Tamorrea Marsh chipped in with 15 points.
“KJ was able to get to the basket, and I thought (Marsh) did a good job of getting in there and scoring some points, and then the girls just defended,” Lightsey said. “Everyone playing really guarded hard and held a good team to under 40 points, and that says a lot. They did a good job.”
LEAKE CENTRAL 71, NORTHEAST BOYS 51
Keilon Robinson had 12 points for Northeast Lauderdale, but Calexis Campbell had a game-high 25 points for Leake Central to help it come out on top in the boys’ contest.
“Leake shot lights-out,” Lightsey said.
Northeast Lauderdale (3-7, 0-2) is scheduled to host Kosciusko Tuesday.
LAMAR TAKES TWO
Taleah Anderson scored 18 points for the Lady Raiders in their 47-22 win at Heritage Academy Friday.
Lydia Hutcherson and Blake Hart each scored six points for Lamar against Heritage.
The Lady Raiders turned around and beat Patrician Academy 53-8 Saturday evening. Cameron Jacob led with 15 points, followed by Erica Smith with 11 points, Taleah Anderson with eight points and Lydia Hutcherson with seven.
Lamar improved to 13-8 on the season.
