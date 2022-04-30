A five-run first inning set the tone for Clarkdale as the Bulldogs beat St. Patrick 9-1 Friday in Game 1 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs at Clarkdale.
Houston Wedgeworth finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Clarkdale, and Walker Swearingen went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Jake Williams drove in a run, as did Drake Collum and Luke Williams, and T.J. Gordon finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Starting pitcher Cal Culpepper tossed six innings, giving up one run on three hits while striking out six, and he also finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored at the plate. Cade Hopkins pitched a scoreless seventh inning for Clarkdale, striking out two.
“I thought we played a complete game,” Clarkdale head coach Scott Gibson said. “Cal always gave us a chance, and we had the big first inning where we scored a lot of runs, and we just swung it well all the way through the lineup and played good defense.”
After offensive struggles early in the season, Clarkdale has scored 10, five and nine runs in each of its first three playoff games.
“We had a rough week earlier in the season, and ever since then we’ve started making progress, so we’re really starting to hit out stride offensively and getting a lot of good swings off of good pitches, so I’m really proud of them.”
ST. PATRICK 4, CLARKDALE 2
Culpepper went 2-for-3 for the Bulldogs, but Clarkdale fell to St. Patrick in Game 2 Saturday on the road, forcing a Monday night Game 3 at Clarkdale.
Wedgeworth had a double and an RBI for Clarkdale, while Colson Thompson also drove in a run.
SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE SWEEPS WEST MARION
Tyson Marlow got the win as a reliever and also had an RBI for Southeast Lauderdale as the Tigers edged West Marion 6-4 in Game 1 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs Friday at home.
The Tigers took Game 2 Saturday 8-6 to get the sweep and advance to the third round.
Starer Natan Wilson lasted five innings for the Tigers and got a no decision, while Marlow pitched 1 2/3 innings. Logan Flaskamp collected two hits for Southeast Lauderdale, and Will Wood also drove in a run for the Tigers.
In Saturday’s contest, Camden Cooper pitched nine innings to get the win in a 10-inning game, with Jacob Hostetler getting the save for Southeast Lauderdale in the bottom of the 10th. Will Wood had two singles, a double, two walks and multiple RBIs, and Flaskamp also had multiple hits and drove in multiple runners.
The Tigers will host Seminary Thursday for Game 1 of the third round.
MOOREVILLE SWEEPS NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE
The bats went cold for Northeast Lauderdale as the Trojans were shut out 10-0 in five innings Friday in Game 1 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs and also lost Saturday’s Game 2, 18-0.
Caden Pearsell had a hit and a walk for Northeast Lauderdale in Game 1, and Jake McElroy, Mitchell Butler and Nick McCoy each collected a hit for the Trojans.
In Saturday’s home contest, Paden Avera, McElroy, McCoy and Shayne Schaefer each had one hit for Northeast Lauderdale.
The sweep ended Northeast Lauderdale’s season.
PURVIS SWEEPS NEWTON COUNTY
Newton County took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh, but Purvis answered with three runs to walk it off 4-3 against the Cougars Friday in Game 1 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs.
Purvis then took Saturday’s Game 2, 2-0.
Braxton May had a double and two RBIs for Newton County, and Wilson Jackson also drove in a run. Gage Hollingsworth, Tyson Wood, Hayden Amis, Cade Mangum and Cooper Lewis each had one hit for the Cougars.
In Game 2 Saturday in Decatur, Newton County starter Gatlin Huber pitched give innings, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out three for a no-decision. Purvis scored two runs in the top of the seventh to get the win.
Griffin Bailey, Wood, Amis, Lewis and May each had one hit for Newton County in Game 2.
The sweep ended Newton County’s season.
NESHOBA CENTRAL SWEEPS LAKE CORMORANT, ADVANCES
Reid Hall was 3-for-3 with a double and a home run for Neshoba Central as the Rockets took Game 1, 6-1, of the second round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs Friday at home. They then blew out Lake Cormorant 13-4 Saturday on the road.
Bryceton Spencer went 2-for-3 for Neshoba Central, and Demarkez West had a double and an RBI. Will Williams and Jordan Davis also had one RBI each for the Rockets.
Jesse Hancock got the win, pitching five innings and giving up an unearned run on two hits while striking out seven. Sanders Griffis pitched a scoreless seventh inning, allowing only one hit.
In Game 2, Creed Fulton went 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs, and RB Hardin had a double and drove in three runs. Garrett Martin doubled and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Reid Hall was 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored. Spencer and Williams each collected two hits for the Rockets.
OTHER SCORES
MHSAA Class 3A Second Round
Game 1: Seminary 9, Enterprise 4
Game 2: Seminary 5, Enterprise 4 (Enterprise eliminated)
MHSAA Class 4A Second Round
Game 1: Greene County 9, Quitman 4
Game 2: Quitman 2, Greene County 1, eight innings (Game 3 Monday)
Game 1: Corinth 6, Choctaw Central 0
Game 2: Corinth 19, Choctaw Central 9 (Choctaw Central eliminated)
Prep Softball
NEWTON COUNTY 11, STONE 5
Brelie Phillips went 3-for-4 with three runs scored for Newton County as the Lady Cougars rolled past Stone Friday in Game 1 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs in Decatur.
Casey Dube was 2-for-4 for Newton County, and Katelyn Jackson had a triple and an RBI, while Maeli Ben hit a home run and drove in three runs. Natalie Lampton finished 2-for-3 for the Lady Cougars.
Shae Jimmie got the win on the mound, going 4 1/3 innings and surrendering five runs, three earned, on three hits while striking out three. Mandarie Leach pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, striking out three.
STONE 4, NEWTON COUNTY 1
Zahayliah Bell finished 2-for-3 for Newton County, but the Lady Cougars dropped Game 2 Saturday on the road to force a Game 3 Monday in Decatur.
Leach and Dube each had one hit for the Lady Cougars, and Jimmie had the team’s lone RBI.
WEST LAUDERDALE SWEEPS CORINTH
Breelyn Cain had a 13-strikeout performance for West Lauderdale as the Lady Knights took Game 1, 3-1, of their MHSAA Class 4A second-round series Friday at Corinth.
West Lauderdale also earned a 3-1 victory in Game 2 Saturday at home.
Cain pitched all seven innings and yielded an unearned run on three hits. Addison Cornish went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Keleigh Moore was 2-for-3 with an RBI for West Lauderdale.
In Saturday’s game, Victoria Irby, Raegan Brady and Carsyn Mott each drove in a run for the Lady Knights. Cain had another strong day on the mound, surrendering an unearned run on four hits while striking out four in seven innings pitched.
NESHOBA CENTRAL BLOWS OUT LAKE CORMORANT TWICE
Lanayah Henry pitched four perfect innings for Neshoba Central as the Lady Rockets won Game 1, 12-0, of the second round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs Friday in Philadelphia.
Neshoba Central then took Game 2, 19-1, Saturday at Lake Cormorant to complete the second-round sweep.
Henry finished with eight strikeouts, and the game was called after the fourth inning due to the mercy rule. Tenly Grisham hit a double for the Lady Rockets and scored three times, and Sa’Nya Jackson had a triple and went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Mauhree Jones and Hamaya Fielder each drove in a run for Neshoba Central.
In Game 2, Henry and Jones each homered for Neshoba Central, and Fielder doubled twice and went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Henry was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, and Jones drove in two runs, while Grisham went 2-for-2 with a walk and three runs scored. Charmayne Morris tripled and scored four times.
Henry pitched two innings and yielded an unearned run while striking out four, and Jones itched a scoreless third inning, striking out two. The game was called after three innings due to the mercy rule.
OTHER SCORES
MHSAA Class 3A Second Round
Game 1: Southeast Lauderdale 8, West Marion 6
Game 2: West Marion 13, Southeast Lauderdale 4 (Game 3 Monday)
Game 1: Enterprise 9, St. Patrick 0
Game 2: Enterprise 14, St. Patrick 4 (Enterprise advances)
Game 1: Raleigh 6, Union 5, nine innings
Game 2: Raleigh 3, Union 1 (Union eliminated)
