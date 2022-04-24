Breelyn Cain had a dominant night on the mound for West Lauderdale as the Lady Knights beat South Pontotoc 4-1 Friday in Collinsville in the opening round of the MHSAA Class 4A postseason.
Cain pitched all seven innings for West Lauderdale and yielded one unearned run on seven hits while striking out eight to get the win.
Raegan Brady, Addison Cornish and Cain each had an RBI for West Lauderdale, which scored all four of its runs in the first inning.
WEST LAUDERDALE 3, SOUTH PONTOTOC 2
The Lady Knights’ Carsyn Mott scored on an RBI groundout by Victoria Irby in the top of the eighth inning gave West Lauderdale a 3-2 lead, and Breelyn Cain closed it out in the bottom of the eighth to clinch the Lady Knights’ first-round series Saturday.
Irby had a home run and two RBIs in Saturday’s contest, and Nazil Staten finished 2-for-3, while Caroline Walker had a double and an RBI. Cain pitched all eight innings, surrendering two runs on six hits while striking out seven. The score was tied 2-2 after the seventh inning.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 7, NORTHWEST RANKIN 5 (9 INNINGS)
The Lady Rockets scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning and held Northwest Rankin scoreless in the bottom of the frame to take a two-run win in a regular-season softball contest Friday at Northwest Rankin.
Neshoba Central and Northwest Rankin had first-round byes in the Class 5A and 6A playoffs, respectively, allowing them a tuneup game Friday evening.
Lanayah Henry pitched all nine innings for the Lady Rockets, giving up four runs on eight hits while striking out five. She was also 2-for-5 with a double and a triple at the plate.
Charmayne Morris finished 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Neshoba Central, and Tenly Grisham went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Mauhree Jones also had a double for the Lady Rockets.
Other Playoff Scores
MHSAA CLASS 4A
Game 1: Houston 20, Northeast Lauderdale 0
Game 2: Houston 10, Northeast Lauderdale 0 (Northeast Lauderdale eliminated)
Game 1: Purvis 12, Quitman 11
Game 2: Quitman 5, Purvis 2 (Game 3 Monday was not completed at press time)
MHSAA CLASS 3A
Game 1: Southeast Lauderdale 18, Franklin County 7
Game 2: Southeast Lauderdale 17, Franklin County 0 (Southeast Lauderdale advances)
Game 1: Union 16, Tylertown 0
Game 2: Union 15, Tylertown 0 (Union advances)
MHSAA CLASS 2A
Game 1: West Lincoln 23, Kemper County 5
Game 2: West Lincoln 11, Kemper County 0 (Kemper County eliminated)
Prep Baseball
WEST LAUDERDALE 13, CLARKSDALE 0
Ian Herrington had four shutout innings for West Lauderdale as the Knights won Game 1 of their Class 4A first-round playoff series against Clarksdale Friday in Collinsville.
Herrington gave up just one hit and one walk while striking out seven, and the game was called after the fourth inning due to the mercy rule. Bradon Epting, Jackson Parker, Cade Kennedy and Brett Busbea each went 2-for-3 for West Lauderdale, with Parker doubling twice, Kennedy hitting a double and a triple and Epting hitting a home run. Commondre Cole also had a home run and three RBIs for the Knights.
WEST LAUDERDALE 14, CLARKSDALE 2
Bradon Epting went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Knights as they completed their first-round sweep of Clarksdale Saturday.
Jackson Parker finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Gray Alexander doubled and drove in three runs for the Knights. Commondre Cole, Cade Harbour and Jacob Wooten each doubled for West Lauderdale as well.
Dylan Brown got the win on the mound, pitching three innings and giving up two unearned runs on two hits while striking out five. Caden Boswell pitched a scoreless inning of relief, striking out two. The game was called after the fourth inning due to the mercy rule.
NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 3, YAZOO CITY 2
Paden Avera got the win for the Trojans in seven innings of work as Northeast Lauderdale beat Yazoo City Friday in the first game of their MHSAA Class 4A playoff series.
Avera surrendered two runs on eight hits while striking out six for Northeast Lauderdale, and he also had a double at the plate. Caden Pearsell went 3-for-4 for the Trojans, and Jake McElroy and Maddox Smith both hit doubles. Smith, Pearsell and Nick McCoy each drove in a run for Northeast Lauderdale.
NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 3, YAZOO CITY 0
Andrew McCary and Kaleb Shelby combined for a no-hitter for Northeast Lauderdale as the Trojans completed their first-round sweep of Yazoo City Saturday at home.
McCary started and got the win, pitching five scoreless innings and giving up just two walks while striking out nine. Shelby pitched the final two innings, walking three and striking out one.
Hayden Backus had a double and three RBIs for Northeast Lauderdale, and Jake McElroy went 2-for-4 with a double, while Paden Avera finished 2-for-3 for the Trojans.
CLARKDALE 10, MCLAURIN 0
Cal Culpepper struck out 10 on the mound and drove in a run at the plate as the Bulldogs shut out McLaurin in five innings Friday in Game 1 of their MHSAA Class 3A playoff series.
Culpepper surrendered just two hits over five innings, and the game was called after the fifth inning due to the mercy rule. T.J. Gordon, Walker Swearingen, Luke Williams and Jake Williams each had an RBI for the Bulldogs.
LAMAR 11, PARK PLACE CHRISTIAN 7
Ross Polizzi went 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored as Lamar completed its regular-season sweep of Park Place Christian Friday.
John Powell tripled and drove in three runs for the Raiders, and Lawson Goodman finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Sean Auzenne also drove in two runs for Lamar.
Ty Herrington picked up the win on the mound, pitching 3 1/3 innings and giving up five runs, three earned, on five hits while striking out three. Wes Pritchard pitched 1 2/3 scorelesss innings of relief, and Ehven Bell and Powell each pitched an inning for the Raiders. Bell gave up one run while striking out there, and Powell yielded one run while striking out two.
QUITMAN 11, MCCOMB 5
The Panthers held McComb scoreless for six innings and shut down a late rally in the bottom of the seventh to win Game 1 of Quitman’s three-game series against McComb Friday in the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs.
Braylon Peters, JC Robinson, Joshua Jackson and Robert Powe each had two hits for Quitman, with Powe hitting a double and triple and Peters and Robinson each hitting a double. Powe also drove in three runs, while Jackson had two RBIs for the Panthers.
Camon Ivy picked up the win for Quitman on the mound, pitching six innings and giving up seven hits while striking out seven.
QUITMAN 11, MCCOMB 1
JC Robinson was 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Quitman as the Panthers completed their first-round sweep of McComb Saturday.
Eli Lewis went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Kade Hamrick and Josh Jackson both doubled. Robinson got the win, pitching five innings and giving up an unearned run on four hits while striking out eight. The game was called after the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
Other Playoff Scores
MHSAA CLASS 4A
Game 1: Choctaw Central 8, Senatobia 5
Game 2: Choctaw Central 6, Senatobia 5 (Choctaw Central advances)
Game 1: North Pike 8, Newton County 4
Game 2: Newton County 18, North Pike 5 (Game 3 Monday was not completed at press time)
MHSAA CLASS 3A
Game 1: Southeast Lauderdale 16, Raleigh 0
Game 2: Southeast Lauderdale 15, Raleigh 0 (Southeast Lauderdale advances)
Game 2: Enterprise 17, St. Andrew’s 4 (Enterprise advances)
MHSAA CLASS 2A
Game 1: Pisgah 10, Newton 0
Game 2: Pisgah 13, Newton 0 (Newton eliminated)
Game 1: Puckett 16, Philadelphia 4
Game 2: Puckett 22, Philadelphia 5 (Philadelphia eliminated)
