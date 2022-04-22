Breelyn Cain had a dominant night on the mound for West Lauderdale as the Lady Knights beat South Pontotoc 4-1 Friday in Collinsville in the opening round of the MHSAA Class 4A postseason.
Cain pitched all seven innings for West Lauderdale and yielded one unearned run on seven hits while striking out eight to get the win.
Raegan Brady, Addison Cornish and Cain each had an RBI for West Lauderdale, which scored all four of its runs in the first inning.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 7, NORTHWEST RANKIN 5 (9 INNINGS)
The Lady Rockets scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning and held Northwest Rankin scoreless in the bottom of the frame to take a two-run win in a regular-season softball contest Friday at Northwest Rankin.
Neshoba Central and Northwest Rankin had first-round byes in the Class 5A and 6A playoffs, respectively, allowing them a tuneup game Friday evening.
Lanayah Henry pitched all nine innings for the Lady Rockets, giving up four runs on eight hits while striking out five. She was also 2-for-5 with a double and a triple at the plate.
Charmayne Morris finished 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Neshoba Central, and Tenly Grisham went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Mauhree Jones also had a double for the Lady Rockets.
Prep Baseball
WEST LAUDERDALE 13, CLARKSDALE 0
Ian Herrington had four shutout innings for West Lauderdale as the Knights won Game 1 of their Class 4A first-round playoff series against Clarksdale Friday in Collinsville.
Herrington gave up just one hit and one walk while striking out seven, and the game was called after the fourth inning due to the mercy rule. Bradon Epting, Jackson Parker, Cade Kennedy and Brett Busbea each went 2-for-3 for West Lauderdale, with Parker doubling twice, Kennedy hitting a double and a triple and Epting hitting a home run. Commondre Cole also had a home run and three RBIs for the Knights.
NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 3, YAZOO CITY 2
Paden Avera got the win for the Trojans in seven innings of work as Northeast Lauderdale beat Yazoo City Friday in the first game of their MHSAA Class 4A playoff series.
Avera surrendered two runs on eight hits while striking out six for Northeast Lauderdale, and he also had a double at the plate. Caden Pearsell went 3-for-4 for the Trojans, and Jake McElroy and Maddox Smith both hit doubles. Smith, Pearsell and Nick McCoy each drove in a run for Northeast Lauderdale.
CLARKDALE 10, MCLAURIN 0
Cal Culpepper struck out 10 on the mound and drove in a run at the plate as the Bulldogs shut out McLaurin in five innings Friday in Game 1 of their MHSAA Class 3A playoff series.
Culpepper surrendered just two hits over five innings, and the game was called after the fifth inning due to the mercy rule. T.J. Gordon, Walker Swearingen, Luke Williams and Jake Williams each had an RBI for the Bulldogs.
LAMAR 11, PARK PLACE CHRISTIAN 7
Ross Polizzi went 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored as Lamar completed its regular-season sweep of Park Place Christian Friday.
John Powell tripled and drove in three runs for the Raiders, and Lawson Goodman finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Sean Auzenne also drove in two runs for Lamar.
Ty Herrington picked up the win on the mound, pitching 3 1/3 innings and giving up five runs, three earned, on five hits while striking out three. Wes Pritchard pitched 1 2/3 scorelesss innings of relief, and Ehven Bell and Powell each pitched an inning for the Raiders. Bell gave up one run while striking out there, and Powell yielded one run while striking out two.
QUITMAN 11, MCCOMB 5
The Panthers held McComb scoreless for six innings and shut down a late rally in the bottom of the seventh to win Game 1 of Quitman’s three-game series against McComb Friday in the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs.
Braylon Peters, JC Robinson, Joshua Jackson and Robert Powe each had two hits for Quitman, with Powe hitting a double and triple and Peters and Robinson each hitting a double. Powe also drove in three runs, while Jackson had two RBIs for the Panthers.
Camon Ivy picked up the win for Quitman on the mound, pitching six innings and giving up seven hits while striking out seven.
