Nathan Wilson drove in two runs for Southeast Lauderdale as the Tigers edged Clarkdale 3-2 in Friday night prep baseball action at Southeast Lauderdale.
Camden Cooper also drove in a run for Southeast Lauderdale, and Wilson picked up the win on the mound, giving up two runs on one hit and three walks while striking out 10 in five innings of work. Tyson Marlow pitched the final two innings, striking out two to get the save.
For Clarkdale, Jake Williams had a double and an RBI, and T.J. Gordon also drove in a run. Walker Swearingen suffered the loss on the mound despite a solid performance, as he gave up three runs on three hits while striking out two in 4 1/3 innings pitched. Gordon pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, tallying three strikeouts.
CLARKDALE 8, STRINGER 7
The Bulldogs rebounded with a win against Stringer Saturday, as Cal Culpepper walked three times and scored three times for the Bulldogs.
Williams doubled for Clarkdale, and Colson Thompson finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Cade Hopkins got the win, going 4 2/3 innings and giving up three runs, two earned, on five hits while striking out five. Williams got the save in two innings of work, surrendering four runs while striking out four.
SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 10, NEWTON COUNTY 2
Will Wood had a doubled and finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored as the Tigers defeated Newton County Saturday.
Logan Flaskamp went 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored for Southeast Lauderdale, and Steve Mimbs and Nathan Wilson each drove in two runs. Stephen Eakes picked up the win, surrendering two runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings of work. Cooper pitched the final 2/3 of the fourth inning, giving up no runs on just four pitches, and Grogan pitched the final three innings, striking out three.
For Newton County, Wilson Jackson and Cade Mangum each collected two hits, and Jackson had a double, while Mangum hit a triple.
LAMAR 7, WINSTON ACADEMY 6
A hard ground ball by Wyatt Bond in the bottom of the seventh inning was too much for the Winston Academy shortstop to field, and Ross Polizzi scored from second base to walk it off for the Raiders Friday night.
The win clinched the series for the Raiders, as they defeated Winston Academy 9-4 Thursday after losing 13-3 Tuesday.
John Powell doubled for Lamar, and Ty Herrington and Liam Gilbert head had two RBIs. Polizzi finished 2-for-4. Powell got the win in relief, pitching 2/3 of the top of the seventh and retiring two batters in just five pitches.
WEST LAUDERDALE WINS TWO
The Knights got a 6-1 win against Choctaw Central Friday and defeated Florence 17-0 Saturday.
In Friday’s game, Jackson Parker doubled twice, and Cade Kennedy finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Brett Busbea picked up the win, pitching seven innings and giving up one run on three hits while striking out six.
Against Florence Saturday, Busbea and Cade Harbour both honored and drove in three runs each, while Commondre Cole had a double. Cannon Graham finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Parker was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Bradon Epting went 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
Caden Boswell picked up the win in Saturday’s contest, pitching three innings and striking out three. Drew Willis and Kayden Peoples each had a scoreless inning for West Lauderdale, and the game was called after the fifth due to the mercy rule.
MERIDIAN 16, QUITMAN 4
D’Marion Terrell and Caden Wade both doubled and drove in three runs each for Meridian High School as it defeated Quitman Saturday.
Peryn Bland finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Sullivan Reed went 2-for-4. Tyler Grace was 3-for-4 at the plate and got the win, pitching three innings and giving up four runs, two earned, on three hits while striking out seven. Sullivan Reed pitched the fifth inning, tallying one strikeout. The game was called after five due to the mercy rule.
For Quitman, Jaleil Cameron and Camon Ivy each had an RBI.
QUITMAN 12, NEWTON COUNTY 7
JC Robinson had a double, and Braylon Peters scored three runs for the Panthers as they bested Newton County Friday.
Austin Shirley drove in three runs for Quitman, and Patten Shirley finished with two RBIs. Ivy got the win, giving up seven runs, four earned, on nine hits while striking out two in seven innings pitched.
For Newton County, Hayden Amis had a home run, and Gage Hollingsworth finished 3-for-4 with three doubles. Bishop Tillmon was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Tyson Wood, Wilson Jackson and Griffin Bailey each had doubles.
Prep Softball
WEST LAUDERDALE FALLS TO LAKE, BEATS BRANDON
The Lady Knights fell to Lake 4-1 Friday before rebounding to shut out Brandon 3-0 Saturday in weekend prep softball action.
Against Lake, West Lauderdale had just four hits, with Addison Cornish, McKinley Maxwell, Raegan Brady and Breelyn Cain each collecting one. Maxwell suffered the loss despite a strong performance, as she gave up four runs, three earned, on six hits in seven innings of work. She also struck out five.
In Saturday’s contest, Victoria Irby was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs, and Keleigh Moore also had an RBI for West Lauderdale. Cain picked up the win, pitching seven scoreless innings and striking out 10 while only giving up three hits.
MERIDIAN 17, JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY 16
Brandi Morris went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for Meridian as the Lady Wildcats edged Jefferson Davis County Saturday.
Zyon Moffite was 2-for-5 with three RBIs, and Jada Green finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Kayla Stencil was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
NEWTON COUNTY 12, SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 1
Mandarie Leach finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Newton County as the Lady Cougars defeated Southeast Lauderdale Friday.
Shae Jimmie was 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Newton County, and Zahayliah Bell went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Hannah Chaney was also 2-for-3 for the Lady Cougars.
Leach got the win, pitching 3 2/3 innings and giving up one run on five hits while striking out one. Natalie Lampton pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, tallying one strikeout. The game was called after the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
For Southeast Lauderdale, Bre Ruffin, Kayde Lee, Claire Sullivan, Madalyn Goodman and Katie Moulds each collected a hit.
