You can’t spell “champion” without “Hamp,” which made naming the memorial scholarship after the late Calvin Hampton an easy task.
Hampton played football at Meridian High School before graduating in 1998 and was later its head coach from 2016-18. He was Meridian’s first Black head football coach, and he was also head coach at Southeast Lauderdale during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, as well as a long-time assistant coach at Meridian and West Lauderdale prior to his first head coaching job.
Tragically, Hampton was killed in a motor vehicle accident in October 2020 near Southeast Lauderdale. Family and friends of Hampton wished to honor his memory by setting up a scholarship fund, appropriately named the Calvin D. Hampton “CHAMPion” Memorial Scholarship.
“He was big on education and giving back to young people,” said Centel Truman, boys basketball coach at Southeast Lauderdale and a long-time friend of Hampton’s. “I always believe that to honor someone, you don’t do that just wearing T-shirts and releasing balloons. You try to keep the legacy of what they believe going, and we want to make sure his legacy will never be forgotten.”
An event to raise money for the scholarship will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at the 1st and Ten Gaming Lounge behind the Waffle House on North Hill Street. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for teenagers and children. It’s being billed as a father-daughter dance, though Truman said mothers and sons are welcome to attend as well.
“It’s called a father-daughter masquerade ball, but we’re not limiting it to that,” Truman said. “Anyone who wants to be a part of it to honor Coach Hampton, we won’t turn them away.”
The scholarship will provide aid to a high school senior from either the Meridian Public or Lauderdale County school districts who played a sport or sports for their high school. Applications for this year’s inaugural scholarship were due in December, and the winner will be announced at Saturday’s event.
“We’re hoping to continue to grow,” Truman said. “This year we only selected one recipient, and we pray that in the years to come it will be handed out to multiple kids.”
For more information, visit championmemorialscholarship.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.