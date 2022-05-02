Clarkdale catcher Parker Webb just wanted a pitch to drive.
He got one and drove it to right field for a two-run triple, extending the Bulldogs’ lead from two to four in the bottom of the fifth inning.
From there, his battery mate, starting pitcher Walker Swearingen, did the rest by pitching a complete-game shutout of St. Patrick, 4-0, in the rubber match of Clarkdale’s MHSAA Class 3A second-round playoff series in Monday night prep baseball action.
When Webb slid into third in the bottom of the fifth inning, he let out an adrenaline-charged yell after he realized he had just driven in two runs. Clarkdale head coach Scott Gibson then pulled him for a courtesy runner, and Webb was met with a flurry of high-fives on his way back to the dugout.
“I was rounding second base, and I was just running,” Webb said. “I had no clue. It was incredible, man, just the excitement in the dugout, and it carried us through to get this win and get us to the third round.”
Said Swearingen, “I was sitting there getting a cup of water, and he hits it, and it got us all fired up.”
T.J. Gordon drew a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the first inning to put Clarkdale up 1-0, and Cal Culpepper hit an RBI fielder’s choice in the bottom of the fourth to extend the lead to 2-0. In the bottom of the fifth, Colson Thompson was hit by a pitch and stole second, and Gordon got hit by a pitch for the second time to put two on for Webb.
Swearingen, meanwhile, was locked in the entire game and went the distance for Clarkdale, giving up just three hits while striking out four.
“We had a nice crowd come out and get our confidence up,” Swearingen said. “My fastball was hitting the corners, and the curveball was good. I didn’t throw the changeup much, but Parker back there framed it up for me, so it was great.”
The Bulldogs improved to 20-10 on the season.
