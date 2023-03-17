West Lauderdale’s baseball team (9-2) has been crushing opponents since the Knights picked up their first loss of the season at Starkville High in late February. In their next six games the Knights earned 62 runs while giving up just seven.
Strong pitching performances from Ian Herrington, Caden Boswell and Brett Busbea have been key to West Lauderdale’s success to this point, and another strong start on the mound from Herrington put the Knights in position to win their sixth straight game. Then the Knights’ bats went ice cold against Wayne Academy.
West Lauderdale took on Wayne Academy at Enterprise High on Thursday in a pitcher’s duel that ended 2-0 after the Jaguars took a 1-run lead off of a Herrington walk.
“I think we’ve played some really good baseball,” West Lauderdale coach Jason Smith said. “I think our pitching was really great this afternoon. We just didn’t get the timely hitting, had too many strikeouts, left a lot of runners on base.”
Herrington tossed 10 strikeouts and gave up just two hits to keep Wayne Academy off the board through the first six innings, but the Jaguars’ offense got rolling in the final inning. Wayne Academy connected on three straight singles to load the bases at the top of the seventh inning.
Herrington then walked a batter to give the Jaguars a 1-0 lead before he was replaced by Boswell.
“It was just one of those things where we thought we needed to give the other team a different look, and they had hit a few balls pretty well, but he pitched extremely well, and well enough to get a win,” Smith said.
A passed ball immediately gave the Jaguars a scoring opportunity, and they capitalized. Down 2-0 with no outs and runners on second and third, Boswell dug himself out of a deep hole by throwing two strikeouts and a groundout.
The Knights needed one good hit to drive Carson Smith and Owen Shirley in after the West Lauderdale batters responded with singles in the bottom of the seventh, but Jackson Parker and Jacob Wooten grounded out before Cannon Graham hit a ball to center field for the final out of the game.
Wayne Academy’s Kamryn Carlisle finished the game on the mound with 10 strikeouts after giving up just six hits and one walk through seven innings.
“Their pitcher did an outstanding job,” Smith said. “We’re in good shape, and looking forward to the rest of the season and some more district play. I like our chances.”
