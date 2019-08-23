QUICK FACTS
Head coach: Andy Braddock (second year, 10-0)
2018 record: 10-0, 5-0
2018 finish: Defeated Tabernacle 52-14 in the Alabama Christian Education Association’s eight-man football championship game
League: ACEA eight-man football
OVERVIEW
Last season, it felt like Russell Christian Academy could hit big plays at any moment, and the Warriors’ final scores bore that out. RCA averaged 45.7 points per contest and was only held to less than 40 points twice during the season.
Playmakers like Taylor Wood and Jared McMullen have since graduated, giving second-year head coach Andy Braddock what he calls more of a blue-collar group. That doesn’t mean there aren’t still big expectations this fall as the Warriors will aim for their third straight Alabama Christian Education Association eight-man state championship.
“I don’t know that I could have told you a year ago how excited I would be for this team, but as hard as they’ve worked, and the attitude they’ve put into it, I’m as excited this year as I was last year,” Braddock said.
KEYS TO THE SEASON
•Staying healthy — Like most teams, RCA hopes to avoid the kinds of bumps and bruises that might keep their starters out for significant amounts of time.
“We don’t have a lot of depth,” Braddock said. “We’re small on numbers, so my prayer is that we stay healthy.”
•Coaches knowing their roles — Whether it’s putting players in the right positions or coming up with an effective game plan, Braddock said the coaches have a big responsibility to get things right on Friday nights.
“I have to do my job on the sideline calling the plays in,” Braddock said.
•Execution — At the same time, the players will have to carry out their assignments to the best of their capabilities, Braddock added.
“If they execute like I know they can, we should have a good season,” Braddock said.
KEY PLAYERS
•Senior Caleb Taylor will move from quarterback to receiver to make way for his younger brother, Micah Taylor, who will slot in under center this fall.
“Caleb is an unbelievable athlete, a playmaker,” Braddock said. “He’s been a good football player his entire high school career, and this is his senior year, so we look for big things out of him. Micah Taylor is only a 10th grader, but his passing is just way beyond that of a 10th grader. He ought to do well running the ball, too, so we feel like we have the full package with him at quarterback.”
•Juniors Destin Lea and Seger Moore will get carries at running back, and senior Aaron Brinson will also line up at receiver. Junior Kyle Ingram is expected to step up at tight end.
•Caleb Taylor will also play safety for the Warriors, and Braddock said his athleticism will also be on display when the senior plays defense.
“It feels like he can come up with interceptions out of a hat, at any time,” Braddock said. “He’s a receiver and quarterback’s nightmare.”
•Lee, Moore and Brinson will highlight the Warriors’ linebacking corps, and Brinson is fresh off an MVP performance in last year’s championship game.
“Those are three strong, tough guys inside the box there who should give the offenses we face all they want,” Braddock said.
•Caleb Taylor will returns punts, and junior Eli Reeves will be the Warriors’ primary kickoff returner. Both will look to replace Wood, a dynamic kick returner who leaves big shoes to fill.
“Caleb is as explosive as Wood was last year if he’s in space, and Eli also has good speed in space, so we look for him to do a good job, but it’s hard to replace a Taylor Wood,” Braddock said.
OUTLOOK
Braddock said people are asking him whether or not they’re going to win state again this season, but right now, he and the players aren’t focused on records or championship aspirations.
“This team is focused on winning, doing what we need to do in practice and improving,” Braddock explained. “I’ve never coached a team that’s worked this hard with no complaints. They’re fired up from the beginning until the end of practice. We’re more focused on the process of winning games, but if we do what we’re supposed to do and play like we practice, the wins should take care of themselves.”
