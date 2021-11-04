The Wildcats needed a win to secure the No. 4 playoff seed out of MHSAA Region 3-6A, but Meridian was unable to generate enough offense as it fell to Warren Central 31-21 Thursday at Ray Stadium.
The loss ended Meridian’s season, as the Wildcats finished 5-6 overall, 2-5 in Region 3-6A.
The game was scoreless through the first quarter before Warren Central’s Preston Lynch caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Vikings quarterback Jack Wright to put them up 7-0 with 8:19 remaining in the second quarter. Warren Central scored again before the half when Mark Gray found the end zone on a 5-yard run with 2:08 remaining in the second to extend the Vikings’ lead to 14-0.
Meridian was able to cut the lead to 14-7 before intermission after Howard Atterberry ran it in from 9 yards out with 43 seconds to go in the second quarter. The Wildcats struggled on offense in the third quarter, however, and Warren Central extended its lead to 21-7 when Lynch caught a 76-yard touchdown pass with 2:45 to go in the frame.
With 6:02 left in the fourth quarter, Meridian’s Jonathan Vaughn hit pay dirt on a 1-yard carry to make it 21-14 Warren Central. The Vikings drove downfield on their ensuing possession and kicked a 40-yard field goal to extend their lead to 24-14 with 4:03 remaining in regulation.
But Meridian wasn’t done, as Vaughn scored on a 55-yard carry with 3:38 left in the game to make it 24-21 Vikings. On the ensuing kickoff, the Wildcats attempted an onside kick, but the kick was too hard and rolled out of bounds, giving Warren Central the ball on its own 35. The Vikings then moved the ball and scored on a 40-yard carry by Timothy Thompson with 2:16 to go in regulation, putting Warren Central ahead 31-21.
An interception by Warren Central on Meridian’s ensuing drive secured the win for the Vikings.
Warren Central (7-3, 4-3) will travel to D’Iberville next week for the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
