JACKSON — If Macie Walker had been the only Belmont player who scored against Kemper County in the MHSAA Class 3A semifinals Wednesday, the Lady Wildcats still would have lost.
Walker scored 31 points but had plenty of help from her teammates in a 61-29 victory that brought Kemper County's season to an end.
Kemper County took its only lead, 2-0, on a basket by Sha'daria Darden 20 seconds into the game. The Lady Cardinals tied it on a basket by Walker, then took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Rayleigh Gunn.
In the first half, Belmont had more 3-point baskets (five) than Kemper County field goals (four).
It was close after one period when Seriah Little hit a 3-pointer for Kemper County in the final seconds to draw the Lady Wildcats within three at 9-6. But the Lady Cardinals steadily pulled away over the final three periods. It was 29-14 at the half and 44-19 through three quarters.
“I told them not to hang their heads because this was a hard year with COVID,” Kemper County coach Ronnie Slaughter said of his comments to the players after the game. “We got to play only two games in November. We didn't play any in December. When we came back in January, we went straight into district games where every game counted.”
Kemper County knocked off Region 5-3A regular-season champion Forest in the tournament final, then reached the semifinals with three double-digit victories – 49-21 over West Marion, 55-36 against Velma Jackson and 64-54 over Jefferson Davis County.
Slaughter said his players might have suffered from Mississippi Coliseum jitters — “It's our first time here,” he explained — but he gave credit to Belmont as well.
“They did all the little things they needed to do to win the game. When we made mistakes, they capitalized and turned them into points,” Slaughter said.
Nothing exemplified the Lady Wildcats’ shooting frustration more than two fourth-quarter free throws by Ty'Asiah Bohannon. Both shots bounced all around the rim but wouldn't fall.
Darden led Kemper County with 10 points. Zariyah Moss had nine points, all in the second half.
“I feel pretty good about the season,” Slaughter said. “I only have two seniors. For us to make a strong run to the Final Four, I think we have a strong base to build on.”
Belmont will play Kossuth in the championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Region 1-3A rivals will be meeting for the fourth time. They split two regular-season games, both decided by three points, and Belmont won the tournament final 58-53.
Belmont is 30-3 and the state's top-ranked 3A team. The Lady Cardinals have won 11 state championships, most recently in 2015.
