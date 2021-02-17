Used to constant cancelations and rescheduling, the Meridian High School boys and girls basketball teams are once again having to adjust to changed schedules.
After sweeping at the Region 5-6A tournament, the Lady Wildcats and Wildcats both earned first-round byes in the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs and were originally slated to play their second-round games this weekend.
The MHS girls are currently scheduled to play the winner of Pearl vs. St. Martin, while the boys are scheduled to play the winner of Brandon vs. Ocean Springs. The dates of those games are to be determined, as the MHSAA announced Wednesday the postponement of some first-round games to next Monday and Tuesday if teams were unable to play their first-round games this weekend due to inclement weather.
LADY WILDCATS
A 57-20 win against Oak Grove in the Region 5-6A tournament’s championship game gave the MHS girls a divisional championship, and head coach Deneshia Faulkner said she took a new approach to coaching in that contest by allowing the players to take a more hands-on approach in coaching and correcting themselves.
“The coaches still facilitated, but it was a joy to sit back and see them understand the game,” Faulkner said. “Even the players on the sideline were into the game, knowing what was going on and what should be going on. It makes me feel proud as a coach, in that I feel like I’ve taught them something this year. Also, you only have so many time outs, and when you’re in a packed gym, kids can’t always hear you on the court, so it’s great when they can think for themselves.”
It’s also given Faulkner confidence in her team’s chances to make a run in the 6A postseason.
“I’ve always felt confident, but that was a proud moment for me, and I’m even more confident now,” Faulkner said. “We’ve been working non-stop, so I’m excited to see where it’ll lead us.”
The extra time off before their next game will allow them to make up the practice days missed early this week, but all coaches worry about an extended break from games.
“It’s longer, but that’s what this season has been about, adversity,” Faulkner said. “We’re just going to play with the cards we’re dealt. This has been a long break at an unusual time during the season, but we’ll get in and make that up with the weekend.”
WILDCATS
The MHS boys survived a late rally by Oak Grove last Friday in the Region 5-6A championship game. Now the Wildcats are in a holding pattern as they await the results of Brandon vs. Ocean Springs in the first round.
“Everything is up in the air,” Wildcats head coach Ron Norman said. “It’s tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, but we just got another email saying teams in the South can play this weekend while teams in the North are on a different schedule. This weather has really turned our playoff system upside down.”
While Ocean Springs only saw rain Wednesday, Brandon was under a winter storm warning Wednesday, casting doubt on whether the two schools will be able to get their game in before early next week.
“Brandon hasn’t practiced since their last game on Friday, and I don’t know if they’ll be in school tomorrow, so it may be a situation where the teams we’re playing will be pushed back,” Norman said.
In most years, Norman said he would worry that the long layoff would make his team rusty the next time it was able to play. In the year of COVID-19, when games were already getting canceled and rescheduled a lot anyway, Norman said he’s less worried about those negative effects.
“There’s always a concern about being a little lethargic and rusty, but COVID has… I’m not going to say prepared us, but it’s made us used to these types of breaks,” Norman said. “Every team has dealt with COVID in some capacity. We’ve all had a break like this and are prepared to play a game after a long layoff.”
When they do play again, Norman hopes the momentum gained by winning the Region 5-6A tournament will carry over.
“I really think we’ve jelled as a team and come a long way,” Norman said. “I think that’s a credit to the schedule we’ve played. Of our six losses, five of those teams have been ranked No. 1 in 6A at some point, and our sixth loss to Center Hill, that’s a top-10 5A team, so our schedule got us ready to go against a really good Oak Grove team.”
