Meridian High School beat Southeast Lauderdale on the road in three sets (25-18, 25-18 and 25-21) in Thursday night prep volleyball action.
MHS’s Aaliiya Mendiola had six aces, one kill and five assists, while Ladonna Glass tallied 10 kills and six blocks. Cenyya Jordan finished with four aces, nine kills, two blocks, two digs and one assist; Gabrielle Houston had two aces, three kills and one dig. Cristina Todd finished with seven digs and one assist, while Sumny Vasconcelos tallied two digs and one ace. Mikayla Smith had two aces, one block and three assists, while Laprincess Powell finished with four aces, two kills and one dig.
“I thought the game had great energy,” MHS head coach Jamie Buxton said. “We started off a little shaky but worked through our rough patches and trusted our teammates to come through with good passing and a solid serving game. The difference came when our fans kept cheering us on, and the momentum shifted in our favor. I’m very pleased with the way my team executed (Thursday).”
Lady Tigers coach Dana Buchanan said maintaining leads was her team’s biggest struggle.
“We start games slowly, and that got us in a big hole in the first set,” Buchanan said. “We started playing much better about halfway through the set but were down by too much to catch them. We carried that good play into the second set and were up 16-11 before giving up nine points in a row. We had a lead in the third set and again gave up the lead with six or seven points in a row. We don’t play well with a lead and have struggled with that all year."
CLARKDALE DEF. UNION
The Lady Bulldogs beat Union in five sets (25-23, 20-25, 25-15, 19-25 and 15-11).
In the fifth set, Brooke Gibson had seven unanswered serves, Avery Knowles had nine consecutive serves in the third set. In the fourth set, Mary Ashley Culpepper had five consecutive serves.
“I’m so proud of the Lady Bulldogs,” Clarkdale head coach Stephanie Read said. “We’re extremely happy about the progress of our program with this being our first year. We can’t wait to keep working to get better and build this program into a championship level for the future.”
Clarkdale plays at Enterprise Tuesday.
RUSSELL CHRISTIAN DEF. LAMAR
The Lady Warriors won their match against the Lady Raiders in five sets (25-21, 15-25, 26-24, 21-25 and 19-17).
Angeline Graham served six aces for RCA, while Laura Kate Robinson served three aces. Ryleigh Richardson led with five kills and five blocks, Laura Kate Robinson and Anna Lauren Stuckey recorded four kills each, Angeline Graham tallied two kills and Laila McKenzie and Olivia Joles each tallied one kill.
OTHER SCORES
•Northeast Lauderdale def. Laurel in four sets (25-20, 25-17, 12-25 and 25-20)
•West Lauderdale def. Newton in three sets (25-15, 25-18 and 25-9)
