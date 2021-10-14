Clarkdale’s sophomore season of volleyball came to an end Thursday in the second round of the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs as the Lady Bulldogs fell to Our Lady Academy in straight sets, 25-18, 25-12 and 25-11.
The Lady Bulldogs’ Anabelle Anderson finished with 18 points, seven kills and two digs, while Lauryl Joyner had 12 points, seven kills and two blocks and Laurn Belk tallied 11 points and six kills.
Alden Tew led Clarkdale with 40 assists and also tallied seven points and one kill, and McCall Gilmore had 19 assists and four points. Avery Knowles finished with nine points and two kills, and Katie Brooke Smith had eight points, one kill and one dig.
