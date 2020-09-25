Like most volleyball players in the Lauderdale County School District, Clarkdale sophomore Lauryl Joyner is new to the sport.
“Volleyball was just something new that sounded cool at first,” Joyner said.
The district schools offered volleyball starting this year after the MHSAA eliminated slow-pitch softball as a fall sport, and Joyner said once she decided to try out, it became more than just a passing interest.
“I didn’t know much about it, but whenever I heard there were tryouts coming up it just kind of sparked something in me, and I immediately started working and investing my time in the new sport and quickly found a love for it,” Joyner said.
Joyner splits time between volleyball and cheerleading during the fall, and even with split responsibilities it never looks like she’s overwhelmed when she’s on the court — which is most of Clarkdale’s matches, as Lady Bulldogs head coach Stephanie Read rarely subs Joyner out.
“Normally the starters play and then one or two gets subbed up, but she plays most of the varsity games,” Read explained.
That trust goes all the way back to Joyner’s tryout, Read said, when it was apparent Joyner wasn’t just trying to pick up an extra hobby.
“She tried really hard,” Read recalled. “She hustled. She really stood out to me. When we first started no one knew the sport, and she took it upon herself to work hard and earn that starting position.”
Once she made the team, Joyner said she made sure to train herself beyond the usual practice sessions at the school. That included setting up a volleyball net in her backyard so she could put in the extra work.
“Many times a week I’m out there with my dad, brother or friends working on my digs, hits, passes and serves — simply anything that can make me helpful to my team,” Joyner said. “I’ve also played out at Bulldog Beach in beach volleyball, which has been very helpful, (and I’ve had) many practices at Queen City Athletics, which have been extremely beneficial for me as an athlete.”
Her lack of an athletic background is why Joyner chose to put in so much extra work, she said.
“I’ve never been seen as the typical athletic type of girl,” Joyner said. “I’ve always grown up as a dancer, so going into the volleyball season there was doubt about my capability. Rather than letting that hold me back, I used it as motivation to prove that when I set my mind to something, I can do it. Volleyball has become a good outlet for me, and it’s become something I’m passionate about, which leads to my determination and dedication to the sport.”
Read said Joyner also tries to help keep her teammates motivated.
“She’s never said anything ugly toward another player. She’s very positive and encouraging,” Read said.
Sometimes matches last a long time, Joyner said, which is why she tries to keep her teammates’ spirits up.
“Pretty much anything that comes out of my mouth and fits the scenario,” Joyner said when asked how she encourages them. “I always try to remember that no matter the score, the game isn’t over until the game is over. So I just try to instill that idea in the rest of my team all throughout the game, no matter the opponent or score.”
While it’s still fairly new to her, Joyner said volleyball is just as important to her as her other extracurricular activities.
“Probably my favorite part is the teamwork it requires,” Joyner said. “No matter how good one individual player is, a team can’t be successful without all six positions working together and having the same end goal in mind. I’ve been extremely blessed to have awesome teammates on and off the court.”
