When the MHSAA eliminated slow-pitch softball, it left Clarkdale sophomore Brooke Gibson without the sport she was used to playing each fall.
The Lauderdale County School District offered volleyball to each of its four high schools beginning with the 2020-21 school year, and Gibson decided to give it a shot since she was now without slow-pitch.
“I enjoyed slow-pitch softball when we had it, but when the state decided to replace it with volleyball, I was excited for the chance to play a new sport,” Gibson said. “Volleyball created a lot of interest because it was a new sport for us. Many girls did not play slow-pitch, but volleyball has given them an opportunity to play a new fall sport. We had a huge turnout for tryouts, and the season has gone very well.”
There are no complaints from Gibson following volleyball’s inaugural season in the LCSD, and there don’t appear to be many complaints in general. The players, coaches and fans all seem to have taken a liking to the sport, and Lady Bulldogs head coach Stephanie Read said it was evident from tryouts that it was going to catch on quickly.
“The turnout we had was overwhelming,” Read said. “We had over 100 girls try out for this new sport and could only keep 25, which showed me as the coach how excited and motivated the girls were.”
Matt Lum, volleyball coach at West Lauderdale, said he and Read spoke to each other about the large numbers at tryouts during summer break.
“When I saw that I wondered, ‘How are we going to pull this off?’” Lum recalled. “I don’t mean this in the wrong way, but I think the virus scared some people away because we had tryouts in the middle of the summer, so I think the number of people who come out will be even higher next summer when this thing has hopefully calmed down a little.”
Debrah Everett, head coach at Northeast Lauderdale, said she’s gotten a sense that volleyball has been a big hit in the LCSD.
“The girls in this whole area took to it fairly easily,” Everett said. “I get a general sense of it being a positive thing. It wasn’t a stressful sport to learn, so I just had a good feeling overall.”
The speed of the game is one positive in the eyes of the players, Lum said.
“I think there’s huge interest across the whole county,” Lum said. “I hope it’s not (just) the newness of the sport but the love of the game. The fast pace of the game, I do think that really draws the interest of kids these days.”
The newness is a big part of it, Southeast Lauderdale volleyball coach Dana Buchanan said, and one of the unique aspects of the sport was how many players from different extracurricular backgrounds showed up to try out.
“Anytime you start something new a lot of times it’s exciting, but I think we had so many different kids that wanted to play volleyball,” Buchanan said. “I had kids who didn’t do anything (before volleyball), kids who do band, kids who are cheerleaders, I had kids who played slow-pitch, and I even had basketball players. I also had a soccer player, so we had a really good mix of kids, and it was a lot of kids who normally wouldn’t be all on a team together because all of their sports take place at different times (during the year).”
Ava Lucas, a junior at Southeast Lauderdale, said the merging of players with different backgrounds is one of the reasons she ended up enjoying volleyball so much.
“I’ve done a lot of sports, and I just wanted to try something new and see how it would go, and it ended up turning out really well,” Lucas said. “I like how it’s very fast-paced, and we get to bond with everyone: all the different people from different sports.”
While it’s a much different sport from slow-pitch, Gibson said there are aspects from slow-pitch that can be applied to volleyball, making the transition slightly easier.
“The overhand serving motion in volleyball is very similar to throwing a softball,” Gibson said. “Hand-eye coordination, quick footwork and even diving are used in both sports.”
Her teammate, Lauren Belk, said the sport stresses teamwork to a high degree, which is a major reason it’s become a hit amongst her teammates.
“We’ve all worked really hard to become better players, and we all get along well on and off the court,” Belk said. “I love the fact that volleyball is all about working together. You have to communicate and work with your teammates in order to get points.”
Everett said the teamwork aspect is something her players enjoy as well. Cheering one another on the court is also an example of how it’s different from other sports.
“During basketball, you’re not going to do the cheers on the court,” Everett explained. “In softball you have it, but it’s in the dugout. In volleyball, you come together on the court and do it there. One player can’t win by themselves. It’s a communication sport, and I think the girls are having fun, but it’s also something they can be really competitive in. It’s exciting.”
Southeast Lauderdale senior Mariah Anthony, who plays both volleyball and basketball, said teamwork is important in both sports, but communication might be an even bigger deal in volleyball than in basketball.
“It has a lot to do with communication more than just going out there and playing the sport,” Anthony said. “Basketball has a lot to do with communication as well, and when you know the plays, you just know what to do, but in volleyball you really have to pay attention and know what’s going on in the game or you’ll mess up very easily.”
Fans show up in gyms for volleyball like they would basketball, and Read said their support reenforced the district’s decision to introduce the sport.
“It really adds to the motivation the girls have and causes them to perform at a higher expectation than they had for themselves,” Read said.
Everett said she was shocked at how many fans showed up not just at Northeast Lauderdale, but all four of the Lauderdale County schools when there was a volleyball match.
“I’ve had several parents tell me they weren’t really sure of the rules, but they were on the edge of their seats every play because they didn’t know what would happen,” Everett said. The fans were loud and got into it. They may not have known every rule, but they were really engaged, and that was awesome.”
Buchanan said the newness of volleyball was a draw for the parents as well.
“That goes back to having good parental support,” Buchanan said. “With it being a new sport and being indoors, they were excited for their kids to be doing something different, and I think that had a lot to do with it.”
While the season is over — the LCSD opted out of postseason play this fall — Everett predicted volleyball would only grow district-wide in the next year.
“It’s going to be the fastest-growing sport in this area,” Everett said. “We had two squads on our club team and are anticipating four or five this year. Next year I’m pretty sure most of the middle schools will have teams. In five years, it’ll be huge in this area.”
