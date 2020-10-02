It had been a while since Meridian High School put at least 53 on the scoreboard.
The Wildcats were close last year — they beat Terry 52-10 in 2019 — but the last time MHS had scored at least 53 points was Nov. 5, 2009, when it defeated Terry 54-12.
Jonathan Vaughn had 180 yards and four touchdowns on just seven carries, Kexavius Burton tallied 140 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and the Wildcats rolled to a 53-34 win against Pearl Friday at Ray Stadium. It was a moment of triumph after a frustrating start to the season, as MHS lost its first five games before beating the Pirates.
“I feel great,” Vaughn said. “It’s great to win a game like this. It’s been a long time.”
MHS head coach John Douglass said after all of the dedication the players have shown since the summer, it felt good to finally have it show up on the scoreboard with a W.
“They put so much time and effort into it, and they deserve this all the time,” Douglass said. “Hopefully they learned a valuable lesson: If you want it, you work hard for it and you feel like you deserve it, then you have to go take it. No one’s going to hand it to you, and hopefully they figured that out tonight.”
Vaughn scored his first touchdown on a 76-yard run on MHS’s first play of the game, and quarterback Mark Smith later found Fernando Atterberry on a 22-yard touchdown pass, but Pearl matched MHS in scoring to make it 13-13 at the end of the first quarter. The score remained tied with 3:31 left in the second quarter before Vaughn found pay dirt on a 33-yard run to give the Wildcats a 20-13 lead at halftime.
He didn’t let up in the second half as he scored on a 49-yard carry out of the wildcat formation with 5:52 left in the third, and Howard Atterberry had a 75-yard touchdown run with 1:59 left in the frame to put the Wildcats up 33-13 going into the fourth quarter. A fumble recovery by MHS’s Tyree Henderson late in the third quarter set up a short field for the Wildcats to open the fourth, and Vaughn scored his final touchdown of the night on a 4-yard run to put his team up 39-13 with 11:49 remaining in the game.
“My offensive line was picking up a lot of blocks, and I saw a lot of holes and did what I know I can do,” Vaughn said.
The Pirates didn’t go away quietly, however, as they scored back-to-back touchdowns to cut MHS’s lead to 39-27 with 9:22 remaining. The Wildcats’ offense, however, made sure it didn’t get any closer as Burton scored on a 55-yard run and Elijah Brown had a 10-yard touchdown carry to make it 53-27 with 4:13 remaining.
Pearl scored one more touchdown with 1:09 left but couldn’t recover the ensuing onside kick, ending any more chance of the Pirates scoring.
The Wildcats finished with 528 total yards — 120 passing and 408 rushing.
MHS (1-5) travels to Oak Grove next week.
