HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss continued preparations Wednesday afternoon for its second-straight road trip this Saturday at non-conference foe Troy for a 5 p.m., contest at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The game can be seen via ESPN+ or heard on an affiliate of the Southern Miss Sports Network from Learfield IMG College.
The Golden Eagles are 1-1 this season after splitting its first two games of the season, winning the season opener over Alcorn State 38-10, before falling at Mississippi State 38-15 last weekend.
Troy opened the year with a 43-14 victory over Campbell during the opening weekend, before being idle last weekend.
Fourth-year head coach Jay Hopson looks at this game as playing the third of four non-conference bowl teams from a season ago.
“They’ve played one game and they played well,” said Hopson. “They’ve got a large share of their football team back from last year. We know we’re playing another good football team that will be the tale of the tape for us every week. They’re doing a great job, they’re talented at all of the skill positions, good up front on both sides of the ball, so we know we’ve got a tough opponent.”
The two schools meet for the first time since 2016, when the Trojans collected a 37-31 victory at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Golden Eagles had a chance to win the game with less than 10 seconds to play, but a pass from Nick Mullens in the back of the end zone went incomplete.
Despite that loss, the Golden Eagles lead the overall series 7-2, dating back to the 1935 season. This Saturday’s meeting marks the first meeting between the two schools at Troy.
When Golden Eagle fans watch the game this Saturday, they will see a lot of personnel for the Trojans that also has worked at Southern Miss.
Troy first-year head coach Chip Lindsey was the offensive coordinator for the Golden Eagles from 2014-15. He helped lead the Golden Eagles to the 2015 C-USA West Division crown and a trip to Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl. His assistant head coach/wide receivers coach John Carr served as the Southern Miss Director of Football Operations from 2013-15, while former Golden Eagle quarterback Cole Weeks (2011-14) and graduate assistant (2015) is an assistant coach on the Troy staff.
Other staff formerly with the Golden Eagles include Dayne Brown, who was director of recruiting and player development at from 2013-15 and strength and conditioning coach SaJason Finley, who worked for the Golden Eagles from 2015-18.
Current Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain returned to Hattiesburg, after serving as Troy’s Director of Athletics from 2015-19.
The two schools are also scheduled to play in future years, set for Hattiesburg during the 2021 and 2029 seasons, as well as the 2024 and 2028 campaigns at Troy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.