The threat of rain Friday has made several area teams move their scheduled games to Thursday ahead of the expected wet weather.
The Lauderdale County School District announced Wednesday morning two games would be played Thursday night instead of Friday: Southeast will host the Kemper County Wildcats at 7 p.m. and West Lauderdale will travel to Choctaw Central in Neshoba County to take on the Warriors at 7.
Russell Christian Academy head coach Andy Braddock confirmed Wednesday that the Warriors' first-round playoff game against Tuscaloosa Christian had been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday at RCA.
Also Wednesday, Panthers head coach Rashad Gandy confirmed Quitman's game at Richland would move to Thursday. Enterprise head coach Kelly Jimmerson said Wednesday his team's home game against Bay Springs was moved to 7 p.m. Thursday, and Union's game at Lake was moved to 7 p.m. Thursday as well.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Northeast Lauderdale, Kemper Academy, Newton County, Newton County Academy and Neshoba Central are all still scheduled to play on Friday as well.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Lamar’s game at East Rankin Academy, Meridian’s game at Petal and Newton’s game at Philadelphia have been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
