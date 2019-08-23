Union football coach Brad Breland makes no secret or excuses about his strategy for the upcoming football season.
Breland said the Yellowjackets are going to be big and strong up front and plan on running the football right at the teams they play.
The Yellowjackets turned the corner last year and went 8-5 after winning just two games in 2017. That success and maturity led to a strong summer for the Yellowjackets.
“We have had a really good summer,” Breland said. “We have been averaging 35-40 every day, which is really good for us. They have worked really hard, and we had a good summer of 7-on-7. We retained a lot and competed a lot and got better as the summer went on. I was pleased with the last three weeks of 7-on-7.
Breland said he has seen the team mature over the last two years.
“All these guys have taken a lot of bumps and bruises the last two years,” Breland said. “Even last year, they were still pretty young. Now, they should be reaping the fruits of their labors. I believe we can turn the tides a little bit.”
If the Yellowjackets are going to contend for the 5-2A title, Breland said it all starts up front.
Two-year starter Jacob Moore returns at right guard, while Micheal Rush returns at left tackle. Dustin Welborn returns at left guard, while Zack LeBlanc, Tra Taylor and Alex Sharp are competing to fill the remaining two positions.
“We talk to them ever day; our line on both sides is going to be the heart and soul of our team,” Breland said. “We have got a few good skill guys, but we are hoping what separates us is our line. They have all played a good bit, and they are all strong. If we get a little tougher and get where we can pound people and move people, I think we have a chance to be pretty good. We would like to line up and run it at people; that’s what we are comfortable with. I think we can throw it to keep people honest.”
In the backfield, senior Colby Ferguson returns at quarterback. He will be backed up by Kenyon Clay, who will also line up at running back with Jaylon Buckley, Carlos Hickman and Jaheim Gill. At tight end, Peyton Posey, Robert Craft and Ethan Kinard are all expected to see playing time.
“Colby has looked really good this summer,” Breland said. “I expect him and Kenyon to both take snaps at quarterback. We might do some different things with both of them because they both bring different things to the table. I think Colby will be better throwing the ball this year and be a little more comfortable doing that.”
At wide receiver, Gill, Jamarion Harman, Dylan Harrison, Marcus Jones, Trevor Patchin, Kaleb Casey, Ethan Plaisance and William Hughlett will all see playing time.
On defense, the Yellowjackets bring back plenty of experience.
“We bring back a lot of guys on defense,” Breland said. “But we have to turn up our effort and play with more pride. We gave up way too many points last year and way too many yards. It will start with the coaches this year. We have to push them and stay on them. We need to be ready to play every Friday night, and I believe that we will. I will be disappointed if we are not.”
On the defensive line, Raylon Nettles will be at nose guard and be backed up by Tra Taylor. At defensive tackle, Trent McDonald and Zack Collins are expected to start, while Jacob Moore and Michael Rush will back them up. Breland said he feels comfortable rotating any of the offensive lineman in at defensive tackle as well.
At outside linebacker, Breland said Nate Killen, Robert Craft, John O’Neal, Marcus Jones and Tristan Wallace are all competing for playing time. At inside linebacker, Peyton Posey, Carlos Hickman, Eli Rigdon, Trodarian Campbell and Tristan Wallace are all competing. At cornerback, Jaheim Gill and Jamarian Harmon are expected to be the starters, while Trevor Patchin, Cameron Jackson and E.J. Campbell will be backing up. At safety, Kenyon Clay and William Hughlett will be the starters, while Colby Ferguson, Dylan Harrison and E.J. Campbell could all sub in.
“For this team, No. 1, we have to get mentally and physically tougher,” Breland said. “When the going gets tough, we have to respond a little bit better than we have in the past. We have got to expect some adversity and learn how to fight through that adversity. I feel like if we can overcome some of that, our talent level is OK that we can compete. We are going to need to get better every week and work hard every day and try to get better every day. The main thing is playing more physical, which is why we are going back under center. We are all real excited.”
The Yellowjackets do have their hands full inside their division with Lake, Philadelphia, Scott Central and Newton.
“Last year, Newton came in fifth and would probably win some of the other divisions,” Breland said. “Newton will be better because they were really young. Lake would have won a lot of divisions and won their playoff game. They are really talented. I feel like this is their year, and they will be really good. Scott is the state champions. They lost some really good players and will reload. Philly is thinking this is their year, and I know they have a lot of speed. They have a really good quarterback and some really good skill guys. So it’s going to be a dog fight for that top spot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.