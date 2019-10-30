What was expected to be a contest with big MHSAA Region 6-2A implications is suddenly a mere formality for Philadelphia and Union in both teams’ regular-season finale.
The Tornadoes (9-1, 3-0) and Yellowjackets (6-3, 1-2) enter Friday’s contest at Union with their playoff seedings already secure. Philadelphia captured the Region 6-2A championship and No. 1 seed with a 60-6 win against Newton last week, while Union is the No. 4 seed after a 53-8 win against Newton and close losses to Scott Central (27-16) and Lake (28-22).
Philadelphia head coach David Frey said he empathizes with the Yellowjackets players and Union head coach Brad Breland, as a few breaks here or there — or playing in another division — could have spelled different fortunes for Union.
“I definitely think they could be a 1 or 2 seed in any other district in 2A,” Frey said. “I think all of the teams in our district could. Our whole district is loaded. It kind of stinks, because they lost to two really good teams, and now they have to play a No. 1 seed in Taylorsville (in the playoffs). All these other districts have one good team, and we have four.”
Which means he isn’t taking Union lightly when the two square off Friday night.
“They have a big offensive line, and they get off the ball really quickly,” Frey said. “That’s the No. 1 thing that stands out. We’re not as big on the defensive line, but we’re faster. They have some big boys down there, and they like to run the ball a good bit.”
Frey said the Yellowjackets’ style is similar to other teams Philadelphia has seen this season, such as Center Point (Alabama) — the only team to beat the Tornadoes up to this point — as well as Noxubee County and Scott Central at times.
“It’s nothing we haven’t seen this year,” Frey said.
Breland, meanwhile, said his players will have to contend with a team full of athletes at nearly every position.
“They have so much team speed, especially on defense,” Breland said. “They have a lot of people over there that can run. They can get out of position and then recover and make a tackle for no gain or a short gain.”
Breland also said he would like to see his team play harder than it has in recent weeks, and while he acknowledges how tough Region 6-2A is, Breland admitted he’s frustrated with how things played out in the division for Union.
“To be honest, we were going into it planning to win them all,” Breland said. “We’re not happy with where we’re at, and we’re trying to make the most of it and keep getting better.”
For Philadelphia, it’s a tough balancing act between keeping the nine-game winning streak alive versus resting players in hopes of avoiding injury.
“I’d like to rest some guys, but I don’t want to let up at all, because if we lose momentum now, it won’t be good for the playoffs,” Frey explained.
Union faces a tough task against Taylorsville next week, but Philadelphia is the only focus right now, Breland said.
“We take them all one game at a time, and that’s what we’re going to try to do,” Breland said.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Union.
