Union head coach Jacob Casey told his girls not to panic. They responded by dominating the final set.
The Lady Yellowjackets lost the fourth set at Clarkdale 25-21, setting up the decisive fifth set that would determine whether or not they remained in the driver’s seat in Region 5-3A. Union showed why it had amassed 17 wins up to that point Tuesday, winning the set 15-4 and the match 3-2 in prep volleyball action.
“With volleyball being such a momentum game, the key is not panicking when one team goes on a run,” Casey said. “I felt like we got that at the end, especially in that fifth (set) when we kind of relaxed a little bit. We played solid and didn’t panic when we gave the point away, and we kept our foot on the gas pedal that whole fifth, and I was proud to see that.”
Julia Espinoza, Union’s junior center, said Casey was calm with his players before the fifth set but also wasn’t shy about letting his expectations be known.
“We all relied on each other, and Coach Casey, when he called timeout he said, ‘Girls, we have to get it,’ and all of us wanted it,” Espinoza said.
Union took the first set 25-22, but Clarkdale bounced back by winning the second set 25-23. The Lady Yellowjackets took a 2-1 lead by winning the third set 25-20, but Clarkdale got up big in the fourth set and held on to win 25-21 to force the fifth set.
“Considering (Clarkdale) smoked us last year, that was a big win, not only for the team but for every individual girl,” Espinoza said.
The win improved Union to 18-4 on the season and 8-1 in Region 5-3A, and Espinoza said the success they’ve experienced so far comes from practice momentum carrying over into games.
“Everyone loves coming to practice, and the team brings energy, and we have love for one another,” Espinoza said. “It fuels us to win games.”
Casey said Espinoza’s individual play has also been key for the Lady Yellowjackets.
“She had a great game,” Casey said. “She’s been one of our key players all year, and she’s such an important player on our offense, and she’s done a great job. She’s a hard-working kid, and she deserves all the praise she can get.”
For Clarkdale, Anabelle Anderson had 14 points, 10 kills and two aces, while Lauryl Joyner finished with 17 points, four digs, three blocks and 15 kids. Alden Tew tallied 10 points, six kills and four aces, and Alyson Jadzinski chipped in with 12 points, nine kills and one block. McCall Gilmore had 35 assists for the Lady Bulldogs.
“I saw grit in all the girls, I saw hustle, I saw determination,” Clarkdale head coach Stefanie Read said. “We had a couple of sloppy plays, but overall I feel like the girls played hard, and I feel like they were in it to win it, but we just came up short.”
After the game, Read had what she described as a “preaching service” with her players in the locker room.
“There was a little bit of house cleaning,” Read said. “We’re going to move forward. We have two more district games (starting with) with Forest Thursday, so we’re not looking back.”
