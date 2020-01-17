UNION — J.T. Vance wore two different jerseys Friday night, but was nonetheless the same player.
After scoring 18 points in the first half of the Union boys basketball team’s Region 6-2A battle with Newton, the Yellowjackets’ lone senior took an incidental elbow to the nose in a scrum under the basket with less than two minutes left in the second quarter. The hit left a cut on his nose — and his No. 20 uniform bloodied and unwearable.
Vance was taken off the court and sought treatment as the Tigers’ Justin Thompson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put his team up 40-37 at the break. But as Union’s second-half starters made their way back onto the floor after intermission, a bent but not broken Vance strolled out among them, with his nose taped up and sporting a fresh No. 21 jersey.
“I just knew I had to get back with my team because I knew we all had to be together to get a win like this,” Vance said. “We all fight through adversity because nobody ever believes in us, and we always believe in ourselves.”
Vance opened the second half with the first four points for his squad to help the Yellowjackets take back the lead. The Tigers pushed out to a six-point advantage late in the third, but EJ Campbell scored off a putback before Vance made a short jumper with seconds left in the third period to make it a two-point game heading into the fourth.
After Kenyon Clay tied the game and Jamarcus Jones nailed the go-ahead 3-pointer — the contest’s 11th lead chance — with 6:50 to play, Vance poured in seven straight points, including a 3-point play, to cap off a 12-0 run that put Union ahead by double digits and sealed the victory for the Yellowjackets, 70-61.
“JT is our best player, and he proved it tonight,” Union head coach John Alan Darnell said. “Heart of a champion. He played hard, and we couldn’t have done it without him.”
Vance finished with a game-high 33 points and added six rebounds and four steals. Clay scored 13 points, and Jones earned a double-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Union (18-2, 3-0).
“We showed tonight that we can beat good teams,” Darnell said. “I told them before the game that to beat a team like Newton, you’ve got to play your heart out. You can’t give up when adversity hits you. I didn’t know what to expect when we went down by six, but I can’t be more proud of them right now.”
Thompson led Newton (6-12, 1-1) with 13 points. Jaylen Barton scored 11 points, and Daylen Snow added 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Yellowjackets host Scott Central Tuesday, while the Tigers travel to Philadelphia Tuesday.
