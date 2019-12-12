Union football coach Brad Breland will represent East Mississippi this Saturday as he serves as the head coach for Team Mississippi in the 2019 Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Football Game.
The game, which takes place at noon Saturday in Hattiesburg, will feature some of the best players from each state, and Breland said he was humbled when the Mississippi Association of Coaches’ committee selected him to lead Team Mississippi.
“I am extremely honored to represent our school and the community of Union,” Breland said. “Many wonderful people have contributed through the years to my success, and I am grateful. This is my first opportunity to be a head coach for the Mississippi All-Stars. I was an assistant coach in 2007 and 2015. I love being around exceptionally talented athletes that have a great work ethic.”
Breland has coached the Yellowjackets since 2001 and is a former offensive lineman and placekicking standout for Union. This past season, the Yellowjackets finished 6-5 and earned a berth in the MHSAA Class 2A postseason.
Philadelphia receiver Lideatrick Griffin is the lone local player for Team Mississippi this year. Neshoba Central head coach Patrick Schoolar will serve as an assistant coach for Team Mississippi.
