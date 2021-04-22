Jaheim Gill wasn’t a member of the Union powerlifting team when it won state championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
He joined last year hoping to experience what many of his football teammates had gotten to experience, and the Yellowjackets won the North State meet in 2020 and qualified all 12 of its lifters for the state meet, a team first. Union seemed poised to win its fourth title in a row, and Gill was ready to share in that glory.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic happened, the spring sports seasons were eventually canceled by the MHSAA, and Gill and his teammates were left without a chance to win four in a row.
“That one hurt,” Gill said. “That was my first year powerlifting, and all of us placed. We knew we had state in the bag, and for us not to go because of COVID hurt because we had all the pieces.”
The 2021 Yellowjackets entered the season with plenty of motivation, and this past weekend in Jackson, they finished what they started a year ago, winning the MHSAA Class 2A state championship. Gill finally got to reap the rewards of countless hours in the weight room.
“It was a great experience,” Gill said. “Knowing all the work and the days we put in, to go and win was awesome. Since last year we’ve been talking about winning state, and for us to do it was refreshing.”
Head coach Darrell Jones said this year’s championship was two years in the making.
“It feels good,” Jones said. “It would’ve felt better with five in a row that we should’ve had last year. Two years was put into this, and we were just hoping we got to that point in the season where we got to compete for state, and it feels really good to know we got to finish what we started two years ago.”
Senior Jacob Moore, who’s been a member of the team since 2018, said the frustration of last season was a big motivating factor this season.
“Everyone was qualified (last year), and all we had to do was have a state meet, and they wouldn’t do it,” Moore recalled. “We worked really hard, and to have it cut off really sucked. Getting to finish in a year like this and getting to go out on top was satisfying.”
Of course, there was plenty of worrying throughout the season since COVID-19 was still around.
“They were motivated and still nervous that something would happen that would take all of their work away again,” Jones said. “I think we went through the whole season just hoping nothing happened, and we did have some stumbling blocks along the way where we lost a lifter because of contact (tracing), so there was always something we were looking out for that could happen that would take that work away from us.”
Senior John O’Neal said with so many extra distractions due to COVID-19, the best he could do was try not to worry about it too much.
“I don’t really know (how we got through it),” O’Neal admitted. “I didn’t try to think about that because I knew it would have me worried, so I tried to get that out of my head.”
Alex Sharp, a senior who has been a member of every powerlifting state championship, said having a coach like Jones provided much-need stability this spring.
“He’s been the leader of the team every year, and Coach (Jay) Cassel, too,” Sharp said. “He’s always been the co-leader of the team. When he’s coaching us, (Jones) is intense, but whenever it’s time for us to be a team and have each other’s back, he’s just a really solid guy.”
Now that his high school career is over, Sharp said he can graduate with the satisfaction of winning a championship every season a championship meet was hosted.
“It’s one of those feelings you can’t really describe, but whenever you think about it, you’re just like, ‘Wow, I did that, I was a part of that,’” Sharp said.
As a football player, O’Neal said he’s grateful for how powerlifting was a good spring complement to football in the fall.
“I’m a defensive lineman, so my squat gets my legs stronger, and pushing those big boys on the offensive line, I’m going to need that work with my legs,” O’Neal said.
While he enjoys every sport he plays, Moore said powerlifting was a unique and fun experience, especially whenever he hit a new weight threshold.
“Powerlifting is probably the greatest thing to ever happen to me,” Moore said. “It’s very surreal. The satisfaction you get from getting a new PR (personal record), you almost feel like you’re Superman.”
