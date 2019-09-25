Head coach Brad Breland isn’t saying he expected Union to be where it is, but knew his team was capable of getting there.
With Class 2A competition starting next week, the Yellowjackets have won several notable matchups in non-district play to start the season 4-0. Moreover, they’ve beaten opponents by an average of more than 22 points.
“I knew we had some tough opponents early on, but I felt like we had a really good team,” Breland said. “We just had to put it all together.”
Putting it together it just what Union has done. On opening night, it beat Choctaw Central 42-21 and carried that momentum into Nanih Waiya and beat the defending 1A state champions 35-24. After crushing Eupora 42-9 in their next game, it upended rival Newton County 42-14 last week.
The Yellowjackets are averaging more than 393 yards of offense per game and have relied heavily on their rushing attack. Jaylon Buckley is earning 109 yards per game on the ground, quarterback Colby Ferguson is averaging 82 and Kenyon Clay has added 66.
Breland said the high-octane efficiency stems from the offensive line, which has outplayed the defenses it’s faced so far.
“We’ve got some good skill guys, but everybody’s got people that can run and catch,” he said. “Our offensive line is kind of what’s setting us apart.”
In his first three games, Ferguson has completed 23 of 34 passes for 367 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions in Union’s spread offense. Clay took over under center against Newton County and went 7-for-9 for 82 yards and ran for 132 yards on 13 carries. Ferguson had 36 rushing yards on seven attempts.
Breland said he likes the run-pass ratio (40 to 11 attempts per game) that’s been executed, and will continue to make play calls based on how the defense lines up.
“We’re going to take whatever they give us,” he said. “If they crowd the box, then we’ll throw it. If they loosen up, then we’ll run it. We’re blessed to be able to do both.”
Clay said the win over Nanih Waiya showed just how good his team is.
“That really boosted our confidence,” Clay said. “With the confidence we have now, we can beat anybody that steps on the field with us.”
The sophomore added that his offense’s performance in practice affects how they play in games, but all of its facets are strong.
“Our team has full potential to do whatever they please,” he said. “Our O-line, our receivers, our running backs, quarterbacks, we’re just able to do a lot.”
When outside linebacker Robert Craft was a freshman two years ago, Union won just two games as part of a losing season. He said he and his teammates wanted to turn that around, and after going 8-4 in 2018, they are looking at a second consecutive winning year.
“We planned on rebuilding and having a successful season,” Craft said. “We all just came together, and we worked all summer, lifted weights and ran together, and we just got better.”
Craft led the Yellowjackets with 5 1/2 tackles last week with three for losses, and picked up a sack. For a defense that has allowed less than 18 points per game, Breland said they are working to improve their tenacity.
“They defense played well Friday night,” Breland said. “We’ve been expecting more out of them than what they’ve shown so far. Friday night they played with a lot of emotion, a lot of energy, and it showed.”
Execution, pass protection and punting are other areas Breland said need improving by the time the Region 6-2A portion of Union’s schedule rolls around. After playing East Webster this Friday, the Yellowjackets will take on 0-6 Newton before facing powerhouses Scott Central and Philadelphia, and undefeated Lake later next month.
“I want them to be confident. I don’t want them to be cocky,” Breland said of his team. “I want them to have confidence that we can compete with just about anybody, but we also need to be aware that we can get popped at any time as well.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at East Webster.
