After being down by as much as 12 early in the fourth quarter, Mati Blackwell strung together four quick points and hit two free throws to cut West Lauderdale’s deficit to seven with 2:32 to play.
While Union missed several of its own shots at the line in the final two and a half minutes, its defense held the Lady Knights to just four more points and sealed a 38-32 win Friday.
“Coach (Matt) Lum had a great game plan. He took my three best players away from it early,” Union head coach Matt Wilbanks said. “Then we just went back to our old ways and made some mistakes. We’ve got a little experience, but we’re still pretty young, and it showed a little bit tonight.”
The Lady Yellowjackets scored 26 points in the first half and had a seven-point lead at the break, but put up only 12 between the final two quarters. West (2-8) pulled to within four on a 7-0 run in the first five minutes of the third frame, but Union (10-2) responded with its own 8-0 run at the end of the period and into the fourth to go back up by 11.
Blackwell earned a double-double in the second half alone with 11 points and 10 rebounds. She finished with a game-high 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Zoie Roberts added seven points and eight boards for the Lady Knights, who fell for the fourth straight game.
Kamyia Russell and Kierra Russell each scored a team-high eight points for the Lady Yellowjackets, who are on a six-game win streak. Kaliyah Temple added seven points and eight rebounds, and Taniqua Hunter made two 3-pointers in the second quarter. Union made 9 of 24 free throws for the contest, going 4-for-12 in the final period.
“We had one game like that earlier, and I made them run for every missed shot,” Wilbanks said of his squad’s free-throw shooting. “We’ve done really well since then, we just didn’t put it in hole tonight.”
Union hosts Noxapater Saturday, while West takes on Newton Dec. 21.
