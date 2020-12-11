UNION — Union will lean on defense this season. That was evident in the fourth quarter Thursday night.
The Yellowjackets held West Lauderdale to just one field goal in the final quarter as they got past the Knights 47-36.
“Our zone gave them some trouble, and we were able to get rebounds and didn’t give up many second-chance points,” Union coach John Alan Darnell said. “We play great defense, and if can make a run (this season) it will be because of our defense. I’m proud of the boys for how hard that played tonight.”
It was tight contest throughout as the game was tied at eight at the end of the first quarter, and West Lauderdale held a slim 18-14 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter with the Knights up 27-21, Union went on a 9-0 run to take a 30-27 lead, but as time expired West Lauderdale’s Tanner Smith picked up a loose ball and make a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 30 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the final quarter with the game tied at 33, Union went on a 10-1 run to take a 43-34 lead and finished the game on a 14-3 run.
Jamarcus Jones had 16 points to lead Union, while Kenyon Clay added 10 points for the Yellowjackets (5-1).
“We made enough plays on offense to win. For us, it’s all about defense,” Darnell said. “Moving forward, we have to develop some shooters and get better offensively.”
Union will turn around and host Noxapater on Friday night, while West Lauderdale won’t play until next Thursday against Nanih Waiya.
Tanner Smith had a game-high 17 points to lead West Lauderdale. Jordan Gowdy added seven points for the Knights (6-2).
“The last three days we’ve practiced we haven’t practiced well, and tonight it showed,” West Lauderdale coach Duran Clark said. “They bullied us on the boards all night. They physically whipped us.”
UNION GIRLS 33, WEST LAUDERDALE 14
Keirra Russell had 12 points to lead the Lady Yellowjackets past the Lady Knights. Taniqua Hunter added eight points for Union (7-2).
