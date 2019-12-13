COLLINSVILLE — A quick basket by Parker Henry, followed by a steal and fast break bucket from Conner Smith, had the West Lauderdale boys basketball team down only three early in the second half.
But seven straight points by Union, capped off with a 3-pointer from EJ Campbell, pushed its lead back to 10. Conner Smith’s 3-point play aided in getting the Knights back within five at the end of the third quarter, but West never made it all the way back as the Yellowjackets played a clutch fourth period and came away with a 46-33 victory Friday.
Union (10-1) was coming off a surprising four-point loss to Nanih Waiya the day before, its first of the season.
“I didn’t know what to expect after last night’s disappointment,” Yellowjackets head coach John Alan Darnell said. “I thought my boys responded well after the loss. I think we played harder, we protected the ball better, made free throws tonight, made a couple of 3s. Overall, we just played better.”
Jamarcus Jones helped seal the win for Union, scoring eight of his team’s 14 fourth-quarter points, including a baseline dunk to make it a 10-point game with 1:21 to play.
Jones finished with 10 points overall, while JT Vance had the game-high performance of 17 points, scoring 13 in the first half. Campbell added to his 3-pointer with two second-quarter steals and fast break layups to end with nine points, four steals and seven rebounds.
West (3-9) ended without a double-digit scorer as Conner Smith and Tanner Smith led with seven points each. Griff Atkinson had six points for the Knights, who suffered their fourth-straight loss.
“We missed some shots that we normally don’t miss, but that’s basketball,” West head coach Duran Clark said. “Finally, we played hard for 32 minutes, so I can sleep better tonight than I did last night.”
Union hosts Noxapater Saturday, while West takes on Newton Dec. 21.
