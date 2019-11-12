UNION — With the Enterprise football team still in season, nearly half of Justin Sollie’s squad remains on the turf instead of the hardwood.
With eight players dressed, while seven prepare for their second-round playoff game Friday night, including starting point guard and quarterback Derryon Gray, the Bulldogs hung tough with a full Union team Tuesday night. Through three quarters, the Yellowjackets never led by more than 11 points, and held a nine-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
That’s when Union head coach John Alan Darnell switched his defense to man-to-man, and the Yellowjackets pulled away in the final eight minutes, outscoring the Bulldogs 22-11 to take the 52-38 victory in 2A boys basketball.
After the Union football team’s season-ending loss last week, Darnell got back 12 players.
“I knew (Enterprise) was still going to be good, and (Sollie) does a good job with them,” Darnell said. “We feed off energy from that man-to-man, and I think we wore them down a little bit. That made the difference in the game.”
Enterprise (1-1) went down by its largest margin at the end of the second quarter when Dorian Hunter hit a 3-pointer to put Union (1-0) up 25-14. John Roark made a bucket before halftime, and Eli Mabry scored the Bulldogs’ first seven points of the third quarter on 9-0 run to get within four of the Yellowjackets.
Hunter came back with another 3-pointer and a layup on consecutive possessions to stretch back out Union’s lead. He hit two more from beyond the arc in the final frame to help seal the win.
Hunter finished with a game-high 14 points, 12 off 3-pointers, two assists and two steals.
“My teammates we giving me good passes, and we moved the ball around a lot,” Hunter said. “We did stuff on the court that, if we work together and work hard, we can come out and win every game.”
JT Vance had 12 points and three steals for the Yellowjackets, and Jamarcus Campbell added six points and seven rebounds. Union went 2-for-15 from the free-throw line.
Mabry had a team-high 12 points for the Bulldogs, and Jeremy Pippin added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Enterprise made 7 of 14 shots from the charity stripe.
“I am extremely proud of the effort, I just hate that they couldn’t finish the job,” Sollie said. “I think we were good enough to win tonight if we don’t miss some shots and turn the ball over.”
UNION GIRLS 53, ENTERPRISE 28
The Union girls basketball team held Enterprise to less than 10 points in all four quarters in its 53-28 win Tuesday night.
“We knew that defensive pressure was going to be our cornerstone this year,” Yellowjackets head coach Matt Wilbanks said. “We just got on them on defense from the tip and wore them down.”
Trinity Lambert had 12 points, eight rebounds, and four steals for Union (1-1), and Kierra Russell also had 12 points along with four steals. Kaliyah Temple added eight points.
Sidney Taylor led the Lady Bulldogs with eight points and two blocked shots, and Faith Guy added six points and seven rebounds. Enterprise (1-2) went 8-for-25 at the free-throw line.
“We didn’t handle their pressure very well,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Tim Reid said. “Turnovers were our main issue. We turned the ball over like every other trip down the floor. You can’t do that and win.”
The Union boys and girls teams play Pelahatchie on the road Thursday, while Enterprise travels to Stringer next Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.