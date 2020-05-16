The Clarkdale boys soccer team’s surprising postseason run this past winter was orchestrated by its head coach, but to hear him tell it, all credit goes to the players.
Luke Smith, named the Premier Preps Presented by Mississippi Power Boys Soccer Coach of the Year, fearlessly led the Bulldogs into the playoffs and nearly earned a state championship game berth.
“It feels really good,” Smith said. “The guys made it really easy for us to have a successful year with how hard they worked, so I can’t take much credit for it.”
After a 0-5 start to the season, Smith helped lead Clarkdale to a 13-8-2 record at the conclusion of the regular season and booked a first-round home playoff game in the MHSAA Classes 1-3A postseason. The Bulldogs dominated Crystal Spring 7-0 before edging St. Patrick 2-0 in the quarterfinals. They nearly took out defending state champion Sacred Heart in the semifinals while shorthanded because of a red card, but fell 2-1 after allowing the go-ahead goal with two minutes left in extra time.
It was the farthest Clarkdale had gone in the postseason since 2003. An eight-win season in his first year as head coach, Smith nearly doubled the Bulldogs’ win total in year two.
“We had a lot of people talking. It really picked up the excitement for soccer at Clarkdale,” he said. “We have a lot of guys wanting to come back and play again who might’ve quit or never played before. Even though we didn’t quite make it as far as we wanted to, I think it gives us a lot of momentum going into next year as far as getting guys back, getting some new guys that hadn’t played in a while and just building excitement for the program.”
Smith said winning a district title will always be his squad’s first goal, but he hopes they can reach the pinnacle of boys high school soccer in Mississippi.
“I really would love to get to that next step and make it to the state championship and then bring one home for the boys here,” he said. “I hope next year we can come out and take that extra step that we didn’t quite get to this year.”
