The Brewer brothers will be back together next season.
Former Meridian High School basketball standout Ty Brewer, who recently completed his sophomore season at Southeastern Louisiana, confirmed Tuesday a report from basketball analyst Jeff Goodman that he was transferring to East Tennessee State University. It’s the same team his older brother, Ledarrius Brewer, was a member of this past winter.
Ty Brewer started 28 of 31 games for Southeastern Louisiana this season and averaged 14.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest, both team highs, according to his player bio on lionsports.net. His standout game was a 30-point effort against Ole Miss Dec. 21. Brewer entered the transfer portal after the season but was unable to visit ETSU before the COVID-19 outbreak shut the school down.
“I was thinking about my options, and then everything with the coronavirus happened, so it gave me more time to think about where I would be most comfortable,” Brewer explained. “I came to the conclusion that I wanted to play with my brother again, because I really miss playing with him.”
Ledarrius Brewer signed with Southeast Missouri State out of high school and played two seasons for the Redhawks before transferring to ETSU last summer. Due to NCAA rules, Ledarrius Brewer had to redshirt this past season and will be a junior this coming winter, while Ty Brewer will also be a junior. Ty Brewer said he isn’t sure whether he will have to take a redshirt year like his brother did due to the transfer.
“I really hope I don’t because I would love to play with him,” Ty Brewer said.
Despite not being able to visit ETSU, Ty Brewer took his brother’s word on the Buccaneers’ program, which finished 30-4 this past season and beat Wofford 72-58 in the Southern Conference Tournament’s championship game March 9.
“He told me how good the program is and how hard they’ll push me, and as an athlete I need to be pushed,” Ty Brewer said. “They play hard, and that’s really all I know about them. The record didn’t matter, but they were 30-4, so besides playing with my bother I knew I would enjoy the program also.”
If he doesn’t have to sit out a year, Ty Brewer said he hopes playing with his brother will be just as special as it was in high school.
“It was magical,” Ty Brewer recalled. “We would just play our hearts out because we knew this was the game we wanted to play for the rest of our lives.”
In the meantime, Ty Brewer said he’s trying to stay in the best shape possible for when basketball does return. He admitted, though, how frustrating it is with basketball shut down at all levels.
“This is crazy,” Ty Brewer said. “It’s dead — there’s nothing to do. Usually I would be sitting down watching TV or working out, but the whole world is on pause. It’s boring now.”
