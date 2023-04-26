Surrounded by friends, family, coaches and teammates in the Northeast Lauderdale gym, two Trojans signed to play their sports in college on Wednesday.
Mitchell Butler will play football at the University of Southern Mississippi because he likes the atmosphere of the Hattiesburg school.
“It’s a good program to go to, and I can’t wait to do it,” Butler said.
Butler will play tight end for the Golden Eagles. Northeast offensive line coach Mustaffa Ibrahim said Mitchell has a chance to contribute at Southern Miss because he’s a great athlete and student who works hard.
“Big part of our football program on the offensive line, the defensive line,” Ibrahim said. “Big playmaker whenever we need him, and he just never shies away from competition.”
Shayne Schaefer, who plays baseball alongside Butler at Northeast, signed to play baseball at Southeastern Baptist College because he likes the school and the players on the Chargers’ team.
“It’s just a good overall school, happy to play baseball for them,” Schaefer said. “It just feels like a family more than anything.”
Northeast baseball coach Brock McKnight said Schaefer has meant everything to the Trojans’ baseball program as a starting shortstop, a solid pitcher and an offensive spark plug. He said the senior is a great young man raised by great parents.
“One thing you don’t ever have to worry about with Shayne is how hard he’s going to work, how hard he’s going to compete for the guy sitting next to him,” McKnight said. “It’s easy to kind of teach the swing and the mechanics and different things, but when it comes to just teaching heart and wanting to play the game the right way, that’s Shayne Schaefer.”
