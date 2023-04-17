Two Southeast players sign letters of intent

Southeast’s Lauderdale High School’s Adriyana “Bre” Ruffin and Madalyn Goodman signed letters of intent on Monday to continue their softball careers at Mississippi Delta Community College.
The two seniors were surrounded by family, friends and teammates during the signing ceremony in the Southeast High library.
“Delta is getting two hidden gems, and I really look for them to make an impact,” said Southeast softball coach Chris Harper. “They are really good athletes, and the ceiling is high for them. I think they have only tapped into a little bit of their potential.”
Both Ruffin and Goodman have played softball for Harper since seventh grade. Ruffin is a shortstop, and Goodman is a pitcher and plays second base.
Both student-athletes also play volleyball for Southeast, and Ruffin plays varsity basketball.
“They are incredible people,” Harper said. “I have never had to worry about them off the field. I have never had to worry about them in the classroom.”
He said it will be exciting to watch them mature as community college players.
Ruffin committed to Mississippi Delta after visiting the Moorhead campus earlier this year. She said she was impressed by the softball coaches, staff and Mississippi Delta players.
“The coaches and the girls all just made me feel like I was home already, and it felt like where I needed to be,” Ruffin said.
Goodman felt the same instant connection to the coaches, saying, “They were very welcoming.”
She said the Mississippi Delta coach made a point to tell her the team was struggling this season but was dedicated to improving next season.
“Saying that to us, it made us feel like you don’t have so much pressure to go into this next big step. Players still have slumps that they go through, and she really made me feel comfortable by saying that,” Goodman said.
Goodman also was impressed with the camaraderie she noted among the college’s softball players.
“Showing us the dorms and how much the players get a long and have a good time together, that really made me feel like this was my way to go,” Goodman said.
Both Ruffin and Goodman are excited about Southeast’s last home game Tuesday, which will be senior recognition night, against Quitman High School. Starting at 6 p.m. Senior Night activities will be taking place on the team’s recently renovated field.
“It is really amazing,” Ruffin said of the upgrades to modernize the Southeast softball field. It is a moment she and her fellow seniors have awaited all year. “I am so excited.”
